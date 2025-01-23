Smartsheet Report Highlights Pressure on Marketing Teams to Prove Business Impact

Marketing and creative professionals are under growing pressure to demonstrate their value to business outcomes, according to Smartsheet’s 2025 Pulse of Marketing Report. The study, released today by the AI-enhanced work management platform, surveyed more than 1,200 marketing and creative professionals across the United States to analyze how teams are navigating this challenge and the role of technology in addressing it.

The report reveals that over 80% of marketing and creative professionals feel increasing pressure to prove the business impact of their work, with 60% noting that this pressure has grown significantly over the past year. Additionally, 78% of respondents believe they are required to demonstrate their value more than peers in other departments.

“Today’s marketing and creative teams often struggle to provide tangible evidence of their strategic value and business impact,” said John Newall, SVP of Marketing at Smartsheet. “The Pulse of Marketing Report underscores the importance of leveraging the right tools and technologies, such as AI and collaborative work management platforms, to help marketing and creative teams stay aligned regardless of project complexity or workforce distribution. It also emphasizes how critical it is to use these same technologies to provide a richer, more accurate view of these teams’ influence on business outcomes and profitability.”

Challenges in Demonstrating Business Impact

The report highlights that nearly all marketing and creative professionals (94%) face challenges when trying to demonstrate the business impact of their work. Over half (53%) cite a lack of visibility into necessary information as a barrier to making informed decisions.

High-quality data is critical to addressing this issue. According to the report, a strong correlation (57%) exists between employees who have consistent access to accurate information and those who view marketing teams as strategic partners within their organizations. However, only 51% of survey respondents believe marketing is currently viewed as a strategic partner.

Technology and improved processes are seen as key solutions for overcoming these challenges. The report shows that 87% of professionals believe better tools would enhance their efficiency and ability to show business impact. However, many marketing teams still struggle with inefficiencies, as 72% of respondents report switching between tools, losing an average of 7.3 hours per week in the process.

AI is identified as a critical productivity booster. According to Smartsheet’s research, marketing and creative professionals save an average of nine hours per week by using AI, with 84% of respondents saving at least five hours weekly. Of these, 30% report saving over 10 hours per week.

The report outlines several strategies for marketers to overcome challenges in proving their value: