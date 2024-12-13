Smartsheet Report Highlights Project Team Fatigue Amid Workplace Disruptions

Smartsheet, an enterprise-grade work management platform, has released its 2025 Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) Priorities Report, uncovering the widespread impact of workplace disruptions on PPM professionals. The findings reveal significant challenges, including fatigue among project teams, gaps in communication, and limited access to critical data, all of which are undermining business outcomes.

The report reveals that 92% of PPM professionals struggle to adapt to disruptions, whether they stem from organizational changes, technology failures, or macroeconomic factors. Nearly all respondents (97%) reported experiencing these challenges, with nearly half citing harm to profitability and over 35% noting negative effects on customer satisfaction.

“When disruption occurs, businesses often expect their project teams to adapt and sustain the same pace and level of excellence. As a result, teams are exhausted,” says Miya McClain, VP of Product Management at Smartsheet. “But change also presents an opportunity for organizations to innovate and become more agile.”

While adapting to disruption is crucial, the report found a significant gap in organizational preparedness:

Nearly a quarter (23%) of organizations lack standardized processes for handling change.

A disconnect exists between executives and individual contributors; 87% of executives believe their teams have a structured approach to managing disruptions, compared to just 67% of individual contributors.

Two-thirds (66%) of respondents reported insufficient visibility into critical data needed to pivot effectively during unforeseen challenges.

The report identifies two critical factors for managing change effectively: standardized processes and the flexibility to address unexpected developments.

Inadequate Tools Limit Effectiveness

According to the survey, most PPM professionals (87%) believe their teams could perform better with tools designed to anticipate and adapt to disruption. However, more than half (58%) said their current tools are inadequate, highlighting the need for technology upgrades.

Capabilities deemed essential for navigating disruptions include:

Data analytics and visualization (53%)

(53%) Team collaboration tools (53%)

(53%) Workflow and project automation (51%)

(51%) AI-powered solutions (50%)

Nearly all respondents (99%) indicated their organizations would benefit from better technology to support adaptability and innovation.

Strategies for Managing Disruption

The report outlines several strategies for organizations to better equip their teams to handle workplace changes:

Implement Structured Processes: Develop standardized guidelines and governance guardrails to manage uncertainty effectively. Adopt Flexible Tools: Leverage innovative solutions that balance standardization with room for experimentation and innovation. Increase Data Visibility: Ensure organization-wide transparency to empower leaders to make data-driven decisions.

The report underscores the urgency for organizations to address fatigue and inefficiencies in project teams by adopting structured approaches and investing in modern technologies.

“Amid ongoing workplace disruptions, leaders have a choice: maintain the current way of working and face team burnout or adopt new approaches and leverage tools and technology to increase collaboration and communication, democratize data accessibility, and streamline workstreams,” McClain added.

Smartsheet’s findings make it clear that as workplace disruptions persist, organizations must prioritize adaptability, innovation, and data-driven decision-making to stay competitive and mitigate team fatigue.