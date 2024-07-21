smartsheet-integrates-amazon-q-to-boost-employee-productivity-with-ai

Smartsheet has integrated Amazon Q, a generative AI assistant, into its operations to enhance productivity and streamline knowledge management. This new AI-powered tool, part of a deeper partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), looks to provide immediate answers to employees’ questions, helping them work more efficiently.

The enterprise work management platform has implemented Amazon Q within its Slack app. This integration allows over 3,300 Smartsheet employees to quickly find information without needing to know where it is stored. The AI assistant, named @AskMe, is trained on public help documents, training courses, and numerous Slack help channels. By tagging @AskMe in any Slack conversation, employees can receive instant answers, saving significant time previously spent searching for information. This allows them to support customers better and focus on innovative projects.

The @AskMe chatbot has fostered a self-serve culture within Smartsheet, enabling employees at all levels to address their queries quickly. Executive leaders have noted increased visibility, curiosity, and engagement with projects, needing to directly ask for information less frequently.

“Smartsheet is integrating generative AI to improve productivity and remove some of the drudgery from work so our employees and customers can focus on the work that matters most,” said Ben Canning, SVP of Product Experiences at Smartsheet. “With our new Amazon Q chatbot in Slack, our teams can instantly get the information they need, cutting down on time spent searching for answers and enabling them to work through common issues faster so they can keep building new product features. We’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible with Amazon Q, and we look forward to continuing to partner with AWS to apply the technology in new ways.”

The implementation of Amazon Q at Smartsheet will be discussed by JB Brown, VP of Engineering at Smartsheet, at the AWS Summit New York on July 10, 2024. His session, titled “Make the most of generative AI in your company with Amazon Q Business,” will be at 4 p.m. ET, with a recording available after the event.

The partnership between Smartsheet and AWS focuses on driving innovation and simplifying work processes. This integration of Amazon Q is a prime example of their collaboration, leveraging AI to make organizational knowledge more accessible and boost productivity.

“Smartsheet and AWS share a commitment to innovation that simplifies work,” said Rich Geraffo, Vice President and Managing Director at AWS. “With Amazon Q, Smartsheet is applying generative AI to make its organizational knowledge more accessible, boosting employee productivity and freeing up their team’s time to focus on delivering for customers. We look forward to continuing to work with Smartsheet on new AI-powered solutions that empower employees and customers to achieve more.”

Smartsheet’s use of Amazon Q represents a significant step in leveraging AI to enhance workplace efficiency and productivity. The AI assistant’s ability to provide quick, accurate answers is transforming how employees access and use information, allowing them to focus on their most impactful work.