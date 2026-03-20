SMBs Can Boost Productivity by Modernizing Document Workflows, HP Report Finds

The future of work is increasingly intertwined with the seamless flow between physical and digital operations, especially for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Recent research from HP highlights a significant challenge many SMBs face: outdated systems that hinder productivity and stifle growth.

According to HP’s report, The Workflow Wakeup, more than half of IT leaders in SMBs are bogged down by fixing problems rather than enhancing systems. This translates into a reluctance to innovate. For small business owners, understanding these dynamics can be the key to unlocking growth.

“Inefficient workflows continue to hold organizations back, and the urgency to address them is growing,” states the report. Nearly 70 percent of SMB leaders express concern that competitors using smarter tools are outpacing them. This sentiment reflects a critical moment for businesses ready to modernize.

At the heart of this issue lies the hidden friction in daily tasks. Almost half of the knowledge workers in SMBs report spending excessive time on manual tasks that could easily be automated. What may appear as minor inefficiencies add up, pulling teams away from more impactful work. SMB leaders recognize this; 82 percent claim that investing in new technology is vital for success.

Document workflows—including printing, scanning, and sharing—are essential to business operations but frequently present roadblocks. Notably, over a third of SMB workers state that these processes slow their work. The implications are evident: when devices malfunction, productivity plummets, affecting everything from project timelines to employee morale.

To combat this, HP advocates for the adoption of smarter systems. These connected devices and AI-enabled capabilities can streamline workflows significantly. Features like cloud printing, mobile access, and secure document sharing eliminate unnecessary steps, facilitating the smooth transit of information.

The report cites a compelling statistic: 80 percent of SMB workers find that smart printing reduces frustration, with 30 percent claiming they save at least an hour each week as a result. The potential for broader adoption of such technologies is staggering, with estimates suggesting it could yield nearly $25 billion annually in enhanced productivity for U.S. SMBs. Small incremental efficiencies can create a pronounced competitive edge.

For IT teams, integrating smarter systems translates to less time troubleshooting and more focus on enhancing system performance. The ability to preemptively address maintenance needs also mitigates risk and complexity.

For business owners, investing in these technologies goes beyond operational improvement—it’s an investment in their workforce. By automating mundane tasks, organizations can allocate resources toward innovative and strategic initiatives that promote growth.

HP positions smart printing within a larger ecosystem designed to simplify operations, enhance security, and foster collaboration. The focus is clear: bridging the gap between physical and digital workflows in secure and intelligent ways is essential.

While transformation doesn’t always necessitate sweeping changes, it often begins with a reevaluation of fundamental processes. By modernizing document and printing systems, SMBs can bolster efficiency, fortify security, and enhance the overall employee experience.

In an age where agility is paramount, embracing smarter, connected systems can significantly improve focus and productivity, paving the way for sustainable growth. Small business owners looking to dive deeper into these insights can explore more in HP’s full report, The Workflow Wakeup, available on HP.com.