Snap Map Surpasses 400 Million Monthly Active Users

Snap Inc. announced that Snap Map, its real-time location-sharing feature within Snapchat, has reached over 400 million monthly active users. The platform enables users to connect with friends, explore local hotspots, and discover new experiences in their physical surroundings.

“Snap Map is unique in that it enables Snapchatters to stay connected to their world, whether they’re using it to meet up with friends they see nearby or to discover new places and experiences around them,” the company stated. “Unlike other digital maps, our Map is about more than getting directions from Point A to Point B, it enables Snapchatters to stay connected, in real time, to their physical world.”

According to Snap, more than 400 million users open the Snap Map each month to make plans, stay informed, and engage with their local environment. The company emphasized the tool’s role in helping users gather with friends in person, discover new locations, and feel more connected to their communities.

In addition to its core features, Snap Map also offers opportunities for businesses through Promoted Places. “With Snapchat’s Promoted Places, businesses can show up where Snapchatters are already exploring — making it easier than ever to drive IRL visits, discover new customers, or just show up in the moments that matter,” Snap stated.

The company expressed optimism about continued growth and the evolving role Snap Map plays in bridging digital and physical interactions. “As our community continues to grow, we’re even more excited about Snap Map and the way it has helped Snapchatters gather with friends in person, find new places they love, or maybe just feel a little more connected,” Snap added.