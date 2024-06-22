snap-unveils-genai-powered-ar-experiences-and-tools-in-lens-studio-5-0

Snap is introducing new AR experiences powered by GenAI for Snapchatters and the AR developer community. This innovation marks a significant advancement in real-time image modeling, bringing users’ imaginations to life instantly through augmented reality.

Real-Time GenAI Innovations for Snapchat

Snap is previewing a new real-time image model that allows users to type in an idea and see it transform into vivid AR experiences instantly. This breakthrough is achieved through optimized GenAI techniques, making it faster and more efficient on mobile devices. These advancements enable Snapchatters to create and communicate creatively with friends while on the go. The GenAI techniques power various features, including Bitmoji Backgrounds, Chat Wallpapers, Dreams, AI Pets, and AI Lenses.

New GenAI Tools for AR Creators

Snap is also launching a GenAI Suite in Lens Studio, its AR authoring tool. This suite allows AR creators to generate custom ML models and assets to power their Lenses, significantly reducing the time needed to create new models. This tool empowers artists, creators, and developers to mix custom ML models with AR features, offering new dimensions of creativity.

Snap has partnered with London’s National Portrait Gallery to create Lenses inspired by iconic portrait styles using the GenAI Suite. Snapchatters can use these portrait-style Lenses, take a Snap, and submit it to the museum’s “Living Portrait” projection wall. The artistic community has warmly embraced the GenAI Suite, reflecting its potential for creative expression.

Lens Studio 5.0: Improved Productivity and Creativity

The GenAI Suite is part of Snap’s new Lens Studio 5.0 release. This version is designed for improved productivity, modularity, and speed, empowering AR creators, developers, and teams with new tools to personalize their workflow and build more complex projects. The update includes features that help streamline the creation process, making it easier to produce high-quality AR content quickly.

Snap is committed to advancing technology that empowers global communities to express themselves and unleash their creativity. These new AR experiences and tools represent a significant step forward in making creativity accessible and instantaneous for everyone. The combination of real-time GenAI and innovative tools in Lens Studio 5.0 aims to revolutionize how creators interact with AR, making it more intuitive and powerful.