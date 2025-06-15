Snapchat Rolls Out New Creation Tools and Insights to Support Global Creators

Snapchat has introduced a range of new tools, features, and performance insights aimed at empowering its community of creators and users to more easily produce, share, and analyze content. The updates are designed to help creators connect more deeply with their audiences and maintain a lasting presence on the platform.

One of the standout additions is the new “Create a Video” template for Memories. Now available globally on iOS, this feature allows users to select saved Snaps, choose music from Snapchat’s Sounds library, apply a favorite template, and generate a Lens-powered video compilation in just a few taps.

As engagement continues to grow — with over 1 billion Snaps shared publicly each month — Snapchat is offering new analytics to help creators understand and demonstrate their impact. These include:

Returning Viewers: Tracks how many people have watched a creator’s public content for at least 12 days over the past month, emphasizing audience loyalty.

Top Content: Highlights the creator’s most-viewed Spotlight posts and Public Stories over the past 28 days.

Total View Time: Aggregates viewing time across Spotlight, Public Stories, and Profile Stories.

Views by Traffic Sources: Breaks down where views are coming from, including Discover, Search, Chat, and more.

Spotlight Average View Time and View Rate: Provides insight into how long and how often users are completing Spotlight videos.

Another major feature rolling out soon is Auto-Save Stories to Public Profiles, which allows creators to automatically preserve public Stories on their profile. This gives followers the ability to revisit content even after the standard 24-hour expiration, helping creators build a more permanent showcase of their work.

Additionally, Snapchat plans to launch a Timeline Editor for U.S. creators. This new video editing interface will offer a chronological layout to make cutting and organizing clips more intuitive. Once arranged, creators can add Lenses, music, and other creative tools to craft dynamic Stories and Spotlight videos directly within the app.

Snapchat says these updates are part of its ongoing commitment to support creators and help them grow meaningful audiences through authentic and engaging content.