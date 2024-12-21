Snapchat Expands Monetization Program to Include Longer Spotlight Videos

Snapchat announced the introduction of a unified Monetization Program, enhancing opportunities for creators to earn revenue by placing ads in their Stories and, for the first time, in longer Spotlight videos. The update reflects the platform’s commitment to supporting creators as Spotlight viewership continues to grow, up 25% year-over-year.

Starting February 1, 2025, eligible creators will be able to monetize Spotlight videos that exceed one minute in length. The move aligns Spotlight monetization with Stories, broadening the earning potential for creators engaging with Snapchat’s global audience.

Eligibility Requirements for Monetization

To qualify for Snapchat’s new Monetization Program, creators must meet specific criteria:

Followers : Maintain a minimum of 50,000 followers.

: Maintain a minimum of 50,000 followers. Posting Frequency : Publish at least 25 posts per month to Saved Stories or Spotlight.

: Publish at least 25 posts per month to Saved Stories or Spotlight. Recent Activity : Post to Spotlight or Public Stories on at least 10 of the last 28 days.

: Post to Spotlight or Public Stories on at least 10 of the last 28 days. Engagement Metrics : Achieve one of the following in the last 28 days: 10 million Snap views. 1 million Spotlight views. 12,000 hours of view time.

: Achieve one of the following in the last 28 days:

Detailed program information, including eligible countries, is available on Snapchat’s Creator Hub.

Spotlight Growth and Creator Support

Over the past year, Snapchat has seen a threefold increase in the number of creators posting public content. This growth underscores the platform’s dedication to fostering a vibrant creator ecosystem.

“We remain committed to evolving and expanding the total rewards available to creators, from Snap’s Monetization Program to the Snap Star Collab Studio, and more, making it even easier for them to find success and get rewarded for being their authentic selves,” Snapchat stated in its announcement.

Empowering Authentic Creativity

Snapchat’s unified Monetization Program represents a significant evolution in its approach to creator support. By expanding revenue opportunities and refining eligibility standards, the platform aims to incentivize authentic and engaging content, ensuring mutual success for creators and its growing user base.

Creators seeking more information can visit the Creator Hub to explore how Snapchat’s evolving tools and programs can help them thrive.