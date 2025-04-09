Snapchat Launches Sponsored AI Lenses for Immersive Brand Advertising

Snapchat has introduced Sponsored AI Lenses, a new advertising format powered by the company’s proprietary Generative AI technology. This new feature is designed to offer brands a creative and interactive way to connect with Snapchat’s user base by placing consumers at the center of AI-powered, branded experiences.

According to Snapchat, Sponsored AI Lenses allow users to visualize themselves in imaginative scenarios, such as wearing ‘90s hairstyles, exploring the Wild West, or showcasing high-fashion runway styles. These personalized, AI-driven images aim to enhance self-expression while promoting brand visibility among friends.

“With advancements in AI transforming the way we create and connect, we’re excited to introduce Sponsored AI Lenses, a new ad format powered by Snap’s proprietary Generative AI technology,” the company stated in its announcement.

The new format enables brands to gain high visibility by positioning their lenses at the forefront of the Snapchat Camera. Snapchat reports that this placement can generate 25–45% more impressions in a single day.

Several brands and artists have already utilized Sponsored AI Lenses in recent campaigns. Uber launched its “My Thanksgiving Vibe” AI Lens, offering users a festive experience, while Tinder introduced a playful “My 2025 Dating Vibe” AI Lens for New Year’s Eve. Coldplay used the format to immerse fans in a virtual universe during the launch of Moon Music. Snapchat noted that these campaigns achieved higher-than-average engagement, with users spending more time interacting with Sponsored AI Lenses compared to standard formats.

Over the past two years, Snapchat has been developing its Generative AI capabilities to streamline ad production. The company states that Sponsored AI Lenses eliminate the need for traditional 3D and VFX design, replacing them with AI-generated templates that reduce production time and cost.

“This technology fuels creativity with unique, unexpected visuals that help elevate brand storytelling and deepen engagement,” Snapchat explained.

Sponsored AI Lenses appear in the Lens Carousel, where more than 300 million Snapchatters engage with augmented reality experiences daily. Snapchat says it plans to continue enhancing these tools to support advertisers in delivering innovative, AI-driven brand experiences.

“We look forward to continuing our work to help advertisers stay at the forefront of AI-powered creativity and bring their brand to life for Snapchatters in entirely new ways,” the company stated.