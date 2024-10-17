Snapchat Introduces Sponsored Snaps and Promoted Places for Advertisers

Snapchat has announced the launch of two new advertising placements: Sponsored Snaps and Promoted Places. These new features are being introduced with launch partners Disney, McDonald’s, and Taco Bell, and are designed to help businesses engage with Snapchat’s community in new, innovative ways.

Sponsored Snaps and Promoted Places build on how Snapchat users already interact with businesses on the platform, offering advertisers additional ways to connect with their audience through two of Snapchat’s most popular features.

Sponsored Snaps: Full-Screen Visual Messaging

Sponsored Snaps allow businesses to deliver full-screen vertical video messages directly to Snapchatters. Unlike traditional Snaps, Sponsored Snaps are visually distinct and are delivered without push notifications. Users must opt-in to open the Snap, and can engage by sending a direct message to the advertiser or using a call-to-action to open a predetermined link.

Importantly, if a Sponsored Snap goes unviewed, it will be removed from the user’s inbox, ensuring a non-intrusive experience for Snapchatters. This feature offers businesses a creative and interactive way to engage with their audience, driving personalized interactions and promoting customer responses.

Promoted Places: Driving Visitation on Snap Map

Promoted Places highlight sponsored locations on the Snap Map, helping users discover nearby businesses or places they might want to visit. The Snap Map is widely used by Snapchatters for exploration, checking what’s happening around them, and finding out which locations are “Top Picks” based on trends from the Snapchat community.

Snapchat reports that marking places as “Top Picks” on the Snap Map can drive a 17.6% increase in visitation among frequent users. By leveraging Promoted Places, businesses like McDonald’s and Taco Bell can drive traffic to their physical locations and measure the impact of these promotions on customer visits.

Future Plans: CRM Integrations and AI Support

As these new features roll out, Snapchat is eager to receive feedback from the community and refine Sponsored Snaps and Promoted Places. Looking ahead, Snapchat plans to explore CRM system integrations and AI chatbot support, which would make it easier for businesses to manage customer interactions and foster loyalty through the platform.