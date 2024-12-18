Survey Reveals Employee Concerns About Raises, Job Security, and Recognition Amid Economic Uncertainty

A recent survey from Software Finder of 1,000 U.S. workers sheds light on employees’ expectations and concerns as the year comes to a close. Conducted during a time of economic instability, the survey highlights anxieties surrounding job security, raises, and workplace recognition. The findings reveal key trends that businesses may need to address to retain top talent and improve employee satisfaction.

Employee confidence in year-end raises varies significantly, with 43% of respondents expecting a 3% salary increase. While four out of five workers anticipate a raise, 20% remain doubtful they’ll see one. Among those hesitant to negotiate, one in five cite concerns about layoffs as a deterrent.

Generational divides are stark, particularly among Gen Z employees:

Only 32% of Gen Zers expect a raise this year.

One in four Gen Z workers lacks confidence in negotiating raises or promotions.

A notable 37% of Gen Z respondents primarily seek clarity on goals and expectations during year-end reviews.

The tech, healthcare, and finance industries report the highest confidence in raise negotiations, while dissatisfaction persists across sectors:

30% of workers are dissatisfied with advancement opportunities.

Nearly one in four feel underappreciated by leadership.

One in five is unhappy with their current salary.

Concerns about job security loom large, with one in four Americans fearing layoffs in their company within the next six months. Industries feeling the most pressure include media, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, tech, and real estate.

Other findings emphasize the impact of these concerns on workplace dynamics:

The average worker has submitted three job applications in the past six months due to job insecurity.

Nearly half of Gen Z respondents plan to search for new employment within the next six months.

One in four Gen Zers believes AI could jeopardize their job security within the next year.

Retention strategies could mitigate these fears:

Improved health benefits would encourage one in four workers to stay with their current employer.

A retention bonus could persuade nearly 90% of employees to remain in their roles.

Clear paths for career advancement—currently absent for half of respondents—are crucial for fostering loyalty.

A pervasive decline in workplace appreciation underscores the need for better employee engagement. Thirty-six percent of workers feel less valued at work compared to last year, a sentiment echoed by 30% of Gen Z employees.

Recognition and career development are pressing concerns for many:

One in four workers is dissatisfied with leadership recognition.

A significant portion of employees cites unclear advancement opportunities as a source of dissatisfaction.

The survey reveals sharp contrasts across generations and industries. Gen Z workers, in particular, express lower expectations and greater uncertainty about their professional futures. Meanwhile, tech, healthcare, and finance professionals report higher confidence in their ability to negotiate raises.

Industries such as media, telecommunications, and real estate stand out for heightened concerns about layoffs, reflecting broader economic instability.

Survey Methodology

The survey sampled 1,000 full-time U.S. workers, with an average respondent age of 39. Of those surveyed, 45% identified as women, 54% as men, and 1% as non-binary. Generationally, 58% were millennials, 22% Gen X, 16% Gen Z, and 4% baby boomers.

Implications for Employers

The findings offer critical insights for businesses navigating employee retention and satisfaction challenges. By addressing concerns over job security, providing clear career paths, and offering meaningful incentives, companies can foster a more resilient and engaged workforce as they head into the new year.