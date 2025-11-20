10 Best Software Similar to QuickBooks

If you’re looking for alternatives to QuickBooks, several options can meet your accounting needs. FreshBooks is ideal for freelancers with its customizable solutions, whereas Xero serves well for established businesses because of its extensive invoicing features. For those integrated into the Zoho ecosystem, Zoho Books offers seamless compatibility. Each software has unique strengths, and comprehending these can help you find the right fit for your business operations. Let’s explore these options further.

Key Takeaways

FreshBooks offers unlimited invoicing and time tracking, ideal for freelancers and small businesses at $21 to $65 per month.

Xero provides robust accounting solutions for established businesses with customizable invoices and multi-currency support for $80 per month.

Zoho Books integrates seamlessly with other Zoho applications, offering pricing from free to $60 per month for efficient invoice management.

Kashoo simplifies accounting with a user-friendly interface and unlimited invoicing for just $20 per month, perfect for solo entrepreneurs.

Square Invoices features cost-effective plans from $0 to $20, supporting diverse payment methods for service-based businesses.

FreshBooks: Best for Freelancers

If you’re a freelancer or run a solo business, FreshBooks offers a customized solution that simplifies your financial management. Priced between $21 to $65 per month, it’s designed particularly for your needs.

With unlimited invoicing capabilities, you can manage client payments seamlessly, although lower-priced plans do have client limits. This software similar to QuickBooks integrates with Gusto for payroll services, making it easier to handle employee payments.

Built-in time tracking features furthermore streamline your project management tasks. Plus, you can take advantage of a free 30-day trial to explore its capabilities before committing.

FreshBooks is recognized for its intuitive dashboard and strong customer support, ensuring you get the help you need during your use of one of the best QuickBooks alternatives.

Xero: Best for Established Businesses

Xero stands out as an excellent choice for established businesses looking for an all-encompassing accounting solution. Priced at $80 per month, it offers a robust platform similar to QuickBooks, making it a strong substitute to QuickBooks Desktop.

Xero provides unlimited customizable quotes and invoices, which is perfect for businesses with complex billing needs. With features like bill payment and bank reconciliation, it serves as a complete financial management toolset.

The integration of Hubdoc simplifies receipt addition and expense tracking, streamlining your documentation process. Furthermore, the highest tier includes project tracking and multi-currency invoicing, making it an ideal substitute to QuickBooks Desktop with no subscription requirements for businesses operating in diverse markets.

Zoho Books: Best for Zoho Users

If you’re already using Zoho products, Zoho Books could be the perfect fit for your business needs.

With pricing plans that range from free to $60 per month, it’s an affordable option that allows you to manage up to 1,000 invoices annually on the free plan.

Plus, its seamless integration with other Zoho applications improves functionality, making it a strong choice for those invested in the Zoho ecosystem.

Pricing and Plans Overview

Zoho Books offers a range of pricing plans designed to accommodate various business needs, making it particularly appealing for users already within the Zoho ecosystem.

The pricing starts with a free plan that allows you to manage up to 1,000 invoices annually, perfect for small businesses on a budget. For those needing more features, paid plans range from $15 to $60 per month when billed annually.

The Standard plan, priced at $15/month, supports three users and up to 5,000 invoices per year, providing a good balance of cost and functionality.

Furthermore, payroll is available as a paid add-on, whereas free time tracking comes with subscriptions, enhancing overall utility for users as their businesses grow.

Seamless Zoho Integration Benefits

Integrating Zoho Books with other Zoho applications greatly improves your business’s productivity and workflow efficiency. Here’s how:

Streamlined Workflows: By connecting with apps like Zoho CRM and Zoho Projects, you can automate data transfer, reducing manual entry and errors. Enhanced Collaboration: Manage up to 15 users on the free plan, ensuring your team can work together efficiently, especially as you shift to paid plans for greater capacity. Automated Billing: Automate recurring invoices and payment reminders to streamline your billing process, enhancing cash flow management without additional effort.

These seamless integrations not only save you time but also allow you to focus on growing your business, making Zoho Books an excellent choice for existing Zoho users.

QuickBooks Online: Best for Accounting Departments

When managing a larger business with a dedicated accounting department, QuickBooks Online stands out as a top choice for thorough financial management. This cloud-based software boasts a 4.3 rating from users and experts alike, reflecting its extensive features.

You can easily track income and expenses, send invoices, accept payments, and handle tax deductions. Higher-tier plans offer additional functionalities, such as bill management, time tracking, and advanced analytics, which are crucial for complex accounting tasks.

Its subscription model facilitates real-time collaboration among your team members, enhancing efficiency.

Nonetheless, keep in mind that QuickBooks Online is often viewed as more expensive than alternatives designed for smaller or less complex businesses, so consider your budget before committing.

Quicken: Best for Managing Expenses

If you’re looking for an affordable way to manage your expenses, Quicken offers pricing plans ranging from $5.99 to $10.99 per month, often with introductory discounts.

This software thrives in tracking spending and managing both personal and business expenses, making it particularly useful for rental property owners.

With features like automatic bank reconciliation and customizable reports, Quicken provides valuable insights into your financial health without requiring complex accounting skills.

Affordable Pricing Plans

Many users find Quicken to be an excellent choice for managing expenses, particularly due to its affordable pricing plans. You can choose from options ranging from $5.99 to $10.99 per month, with discounts available for the first year, making it budget-friendly.

Here are three key aspects of Quicken’s pricing:

Ease of Use: The plans are straightforward, allowing you to access vital tools without the complexity of advanced accounting features. Expense Management: Quicken specializes in tracking both personal and business expenses, especially for rental properties, making it a practical option for many users. Automatic Features: The software includes automatic bank reconciliation and invoice management, simplifying your financial oversight.

With Quicken, you can efficiently manage your expenses without breaking the bank.

Expense Tracking Features

Quicken stands out as an effective tool for expense tracking, making it a top choice for both individuals and small business owners. Priced between $5.99 and $10.99 per month, it offers an attractive discount for the first year.

With its user-friendly interface, you can easily monitor your spending habits and categorize expenses, ensuring better financial insights. Quicken additionally supports automatic bank reconciliation, which helps keep your financial records up to date without hassle.

Even though it lacks some standard business management features like payroll, it excels in managing both personal and business expenses effectively. This makes Quicken a practical choice for anyone looking to improve their expense tracking capabilities as well as maintaining clear and organized financial records.

NetSuite: Best for Automating Accounting

NetSuite stands out as a premier choice for automating accounting processes, especially for midsized businesses and enterprises aiming to improve operational efficiency.

This highly customizable software starts at approximately $99 per month and offers a range of features that streamline financial operations.

Here are three key benefits you can expect:

Automated Invoicing: Save time with automatic invoice generation and bill payments, reducing manual entry errors. Multi-Currency Invoicing: Cater to global clients with ease, making it ideal for businesses with diverse international transactions. Extensive Reporting: Gain real-time insights into your business performance, enabling informed decision-making.

While it’s robust, keep in mind that its complexity may not suit smaller businesses.

Sage Intacct: Best for Simple Accounting

If you’re looking for an affordable option for simple accounting, Sage Intacct might be the right fit for you, with pricing starting at just $10 to $25 per month and a promotional offer of $7.50 for the first six months.

This software provides crucial features like automatic bank reconciliation and invoice management, making it easy to handle your finances without the complexity of advanced tools.

Although it requires paid add-ons for additional features, its user-friendly interface caters particularly to small and medium-sized businesses seeking an effective, no-frills accounting solution.

Pricing and Affordability

When considering affordable accounting solutions, Sage Intacct stands out as a compelling option for small businesses. Its pricing ranges from $10 to $25 per month, with a promotional rate of just $7.50 for the first six months. This makes it an appealing choice for budget-conscious users.

Here are three key benefits of Sage Intacct’s pricing structure:

Basic Accounting Tools: You receive crucial functionalities without paying for advanced features. Included Features: Automatic bank reconciliation and invoice management come standard, enhancing your efficiency. Customizable Options: Although additional features require paid add-ons, this flexibility lets you tailor the software to your specific needs and budget.

Basic Accounting Features

Sage Intacct is designed with simplicity in mind, making it an ideal choice for small businesses that need basic accounting features without the complexity of more advanced systems.

Priced between $10 to $25 per month, it offers a promotional rate of just $7.50 for the first six months. You’ll find crucial tools like automatic bank reconciliation and invoice management, which simplify financial tasks.

Although it lacks advanced project and time-tracking capabilities, its straightforward interface allows you to manage finances efficiently.

In addition, Sage Intacct provides access to over 200 built-in reports for extensive business monitoring, enhancing your financial oversight.

As your business grows, you can explore add-ons for customized accounting features suited to your needs.

Square Invoices: Best for Invoicing Solutions

Square Invoices stands out as an excellent choice for freelancers and small teams seeking efficient invoicing solutions, especially since it combines affordability with robust features.

It’s rated 4.7 for its cost, features, and ease of use, making it an ideal tool for managing finances.

Here are some key benefits of using Square Invoices:

Cost-Effective Pricing: Plans range from $0 to $20 per month, with transaction fees of 2.6% to 3.5% plus a fixed charge per transaction. Time Tracking Add-On: A free add-on for time tracking improves its utility for service-based businesses. Seamless Payment Integration: It supports digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay, ensuring quick payment processing.

This user-friendly platform simplifies managing sales and transactions, making it accessible for all users.

Kashoo: Best for Small Businesses

Kashoo is customized particularly for small businesses, offering a straightforward approach to accounting that simplifies the financial management process.

With a user-friendly interface, it automates transaction categorization and includes crucial invoicing features. Priced at just $20 per month, it’s an affordable choice for solo entrepreneurs and small business owners.

You can take advantage of unlimited invoicing and expense tracking, ensuring you have the necessary tools without the complexity of more advanced software.

Kashoo additionally supports mobile access through its app, allowing you to manage your finances easily during your travels.

This focus on ease of use makes Kashoo ideal for those who want to handle their accounting without needing extensive knowledge or experience in the field.

Odoo: Best for Modular ERP Solutions

When you’re looking for a versatile solution that can adapt to your business’s unique needs, Odoo stands out as an excellent choice for modular ERP systems.

Its open-source platform lets you customize your setup by selecting only the applications essential for your operations.

Here are three key features that make Odoo a top choice:

Modular Applications: Choose from various modules like accounting, inventory management, and CRM, tailoring the software to your specific requirements. Scalability: Start with a free plan for basic features, then add modules as your business grows, ensuring you only pay for what you need. Flexible Deployment: Enjoy both cloud-based and on-premises options, allowing you to manage your data in the way that suits you best.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is There Anything Comparable to Quickbooks?

Yes, there are several alternatives to QuickBooks that you might find suitable.

Options like Xero and FreshBooks offer user-friendly interfaces and strong invoicing features, starting around $21/month.

If you’re on a budget, Wave provides free accounting tools, including invoicing and expense tracking.

For more advanced needs, consider Sage Accounting or AccountEdge, which deliver robust reporting and multi-company management, starting at approximately $20/month, catering well to various business sizes and intricacies.

What Program Do Most Bookkeepers Use?

Most bookkeepers often use QuickBooks because of its user-friendly interface and extensive features.

Nevertheless, many likewise turn to alternatives like Xero for its strong invoicing capabilities and FreshBooks for its robust reporting functions.

If you’re in the Zoho ecosystem, Zoho Books might be ideal for its seamless integration with other Zoho applications.

Sage 50 Accounting is another option, known for advanced reporting and inventory management, catering to more established businesses.

Why Do Accountants Not Like Quickbooks Online?

Many accountants critique QuickBooks Online because of its rising subscription costs, which have surged considerably since 2017.

The software imposes user caps, forcing teams to pay more as they grow.

Furthermore, its lack of advanced reporting capabilities means you often have to export data to Excel for deeper analysis, which is inefficient.

Integration issues likewise lead to manual data entry, increasing the risk of errors and negatively impacting workflow efficiency.

Is Quickbooks Being Phased Out?

Yes, certain QuickBooks Desktop versions are being phased out for new subscribers by September 30, 2024. This includes Pro Plus, Premier Plus, Mac Plus, and Improved Payroll.

Existing users won’t be affected, but it signals a shift in the direction of QuickBooks Online, which remains supported.

As subscription costs rise considerably, many users are considering alternatives. It’s essential for businesses to evaluate their options and decide whether to migrate to QuickBooks Online or explore other accounting software.

Conclusion

In conclusion, exploring alternatives to QuickBooks can greatly improve your financial management experience. FreshBooks shines for freelancers, whereas Xero suits established businesses with its thorough features. If you’re already using Zoho applications, Zoho Books offers seamless integration. For straightforward accounting, consider Sage Intacct, and for small businesses, Kashoo simplifies processes. Each software has unique strengths, so evaluating your specific needs will help you find the best fit for your financial operations.