Solar Power Set to Outpace Coal in Texas for the First Time in 2026

The winds of change are blowing through Texas’ energy landscape, and small business owners would do well to pay attention. According to the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), solar energy generation is projected to outperform coal for the first time in 2026 within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid. This pivotal moment not only marks a historic shift in energy production but also opens a plethora of opportunities for small businesses in a rapidly evolving economy.

Solar power is on track to generate an astonishing 78 billion kilowatt-hours (BkWh) in 2026, compared to coal’s expected 60 BkWh. Significantly, this surge is attributed to a marked increase in utility-scale solar capacity in ERCOT, which has expanded from a modest 4% of the energy mix in 2021 to 12% in 2025. In contrast, coal’s contribution has dropped from 19% to 13% over the same period, underlining a shift in resource reliance as Texas moves towards cleaner energy sources.

As small business owners look for reliable and cost-effective energy solutions, the rise of solar presents both immediate and long-term benefits. With Texas anticipated to account for 40% of the total solar capacity additions in the U.S. in 2026—roughly 14 BkWh—local businesses can expect increasingly favorable conditions for adopting solar energy. The mix of cost savings from lower energy bills and tax incentives for renewable energy installations can enhance profitability, especially for those heavy users of electricity, such as manufacturing and service sectors.

Furthermore, Texas is set to debut major projects like the 837-megawatt Tehuacana Creek 1 Solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), which will likely serve as a model for future developments. “The integration of battery storage enables solar energy to be more reliable and available, addressing common concerns such as energy intermittency,” said an EIA spokesperson. By considering installations of solar panels or entering into power purchase agreements, small businesses can benefit from more predictable energy costs and contribute to a more sustainable footprint.

However, along with these opportunities come challenges. Transitioning to solar energy requires an upfront investment, which might be a concern for cash-strapped small businesses. System installation, maintenance, and the complexity of navigating incentives and rebates can create barriers to entry. Moreover, small business owners should keep in mind that while solar generation is on the rise, natural gas remains the dominant electricity source in Texas, accounting for around 44% of electricity generation. This might create a lag in transitioning fully to renewables, leading to potential fluctuations in energy prices in the interim.

Additionally, the growing energy demand in Texas due to factors such as cryptocurrency mining and industrial activities poses another consideration for small businesses. While this demand can prompt more solar installations, it may also lead to pressure on existing energy resources, affecting reliability. Staying informed about energy regulations and market changes will be crucial for small business owners as they navigate this evolving landscape.

With solar energy firmly on the rise and coal’s influence waning, the time for Texas small businesses to explore renewable solutions is now. By engaging with local energy experts and taking advantage of available incentives, owners can realize a more sustainable and cost-effective energy model. These transitions not only provide a solid business advantage but also contribute positively to the environment.

As small business owners assess their options, the EIA’s findings signal a promising future. The upward trajectory of solar in Texas is not just an energy statistic; it’s an opportunity for economic growth and sustainability. For further details, read the full EIA report here.