Sovos and Shopify Team Up to Automate Sales Tax Filing for U.S. Merchants

Sovos has announced a new partnership with Shopify aimed at easing the burden of sales tax compliance for online merchants. The collaboration introduces Shopify Tax automated filing, a feature that automates the preparation, filing, and remittance of sales tax returns for eligible U.S. merchants using Shopify Tax.

The partnership integrates Sovos’ Sales and Use Tax (SUT) Filing solution directly into Shopify’s platform, providing merchants with a streamlined method for managing their tax responsibilities. This automation is designed to significantly cut down on the time spent on manual tax preparation and reduce the risk of costly audit errors.

“Sales tax rules and laws are constantly evolving and left unchecked, can create serious and expensive problems for businesses down the road,” said Sovos CEO Kevin Akeroyd. “Shopify, through its partnership with Sovos, will greatly reduce the burden on sellers and allow them to focus on delivering for their customers.”

With compliance becoming more complex across state and local jurisdictions, Sovos and Shopify’s collaboration offers a timely solution to help small and medium-sized businesses maintain compliance without overextending their internal resources.

The new feature is now available to eligible Shopify merchants in the U.S.