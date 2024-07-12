special-events-provide-unique-opportunities-for-small-businesses-to-grow

Special events can provide immediate sales and foot traffic for small businesses. But for those who prepare and make the most of these opportunities, events can lead to long-term benefits as well.

For example, Downtown Chicago recently hosted the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in the city’s Loop and Grant Park areas. As part of the event, the city welcomed some local food and drink businesses to set up booths in the area.

One of the participating businesses was Bronzeville Winery. Partner Lamar Moore told NBC Chicago, “We just killed it. I mean, we sold a lot of food, which is amazing too.”

However, Moore’s focus was less on the actual event and more on what it might mean for the business going forward. He elaborated, “Hopefully people will say, ‘Hey, I saw them at NASCAR,’ and then come to our restaurant.”

Another recent event that benefitted some small businesses was The Essence Festival, held in New Orleans’ French Quarter. The annual event, hosted by the popular magazine, includes various activities like film screenings and concerts and brings tons of visitors to the host city.

Brittney Walker, owner of B-Sweets Bistro, an establishment close to the event, told WDSU, “I’m expecting a large crowd and anticipating who’s going to walk through the doors because you never know who you’re going to see. Yesterday, insane. Today when I first opened, insane. I have not really had a chance to take a break, stop, pause.”

Walker has even considered extending the business’s hours to meet demand. And many other local businesses are doing the same, thanks to the major impact these extra sales can have on their business.

In addition to the immediate influx of sales, which can help small restaurants and cafes with cash flow and even allow them to invest in new equipment or upgrades, these extra visitors may lead to new loyal customers.

Participating in local events, whether it’s setting up a booth or offering extra hours or promotions to meet increased demand, can be lots of extra work for small business owners. But the effects can be long-lasting. For those who have the opportunity to grow in this way, a few days of non-stop work could pay off in a big way. Holding special events gives small businesses opportunities to know their customers, introduce new products, and service their communities.