Spectrum Reach Expands Advertising Access for Small Local Businesses Through Collaboration with Amazon Ads

Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales arm of Charter Communications, Inc., announced a new multi-year collaboration with Amazon Ads.

This partnership designates Spectrum Reach as a Local Reseller for Amazon Ads, giving small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) access to broader advertising inventory and greater reach.

The combined capabilities of Spectrum Reach and Amazon Ads will allow local advertisers to target nearly every household in their respective regions.

With this collaboration, Spectrum Reach will integrate its streaming and traditional TV inventory with Amazon Ads offerings. This partnership provides local advertisers a modern solution to address media fragmentation and ensures that ads reach both Spectrum customers and non-subscribers alike.

“Our work with Amazon Ads means local SMB advertisers can now access a modern solution to simplify media fragmentation and reach almost every household in their service areas, including both Spectrum customers and non-subscribers,” says David Kline, Executive Vice President at Charter Communications and President of Spectrum Reach. “By bringing together Amazon Ads’ capabilities alongside our first-party data, we can offer small to medium-sized businesses the ability to more accurately measure and optimize their advertising spend.”

Expanded Reach and Custom Solutions for Local Advertisers

Spectrum Reach is already a leading provider of advertising solutions, delivering custom strategies for local, regional, and national clients. The company utilizes privacy-focused first-party data to ensure advertisers can reach relevant audiences across multiple platforms.

Spectrum Reach provides access to more than 450 streaming and traditional networks and publishers, enabling businesses to advertise on TV, streaming services, online video, display, search, and social media platforms.

This collaboration with Amazon Ads further strengthens Spectrum Reach’s position as the premier advertising solution for small and medium-sized businesses, helping them reach a broader audience with more precision and effectiveness.

For more information about Spectrum Reach’s advertising solutions, visit www.spectrumreach.com.