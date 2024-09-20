Spectrum Reach Expands Advertising Access for Small Local Businesses Through Collaboration with Amazon Ads

Published: Sep 19, 2024 by Joshua Sophy In Small Business News

Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales arm of Charter Communications, Inc., announced a new multi-year collaboration with Amazon Ads.

This partnership designates Spectrum Reach as a Local Reseller for Amazon Ads, giving small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) access to broader advertising inventory and greater reach.

The combined capabilities of Spectrum Reach and Amazon Ads will allow local advertisers to target nearly every household in their respective regions.

With this collaboration, Spectrum Reach will integrate its streaming and traditional TV inventory with Amazon Ads offerings. This partnership provides local advertisers a modern solution to address media fragmentation and ensures that ads reach both Spectrum customers and non-subscribers alike.

“Our work with Amazon Ads means local SMB advertisers can now access a modern solution to simplify media fragmentation and reach almost every household in their service areas, including both Spectrum customers and non-subscribers,” says David Kline, Executive Vice President at Charter Communications and President of Spectrum Reach. “By bringing together Amazon Ads’ capabilities alongside our first-party data, we can offer small to medium-sized businesses the ability to more accurately measure and optimize their advertising spend.”

Expanded Reach and Custom Solutions for Local Advertisers

Spectrum Reach is already a leading provider of advertising solutions, delivering custom strategies for local, regional, and national clients. The company utilizes privacy-focused first-party data to ensure advertisers can reach relevant audiences across multiple platforms.

Spectrum Reach provides access to more than 450 streaming and traditional networks and publishers, enabling businesses to advertise on TV, streaming services, online video, display, search, and social media platforms.

This collaboration with Amazon Ads further strengthens Spectrum Reach’s position as the premier advertising solution for small and medium-sized businesses, helping them reach a broader audience with more precision and effectiveness.

For more information about Spectrum Reach’s advertising solutions, visit www.spectrumreach.com.

Joshua Sophy
Joshua Sophy Joshua Sophy is the Editor for Small Business Trends and has been a member of the team for 16 years. A professional journalist with 20 years of experience in traditional media and online media, he attended Waynesburg University and is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists. He has held roles of reporter, editor and publisher, having founded his own local newspaper, the Pottsville Free Press.

© Copyright 2003 - 2024, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.