Splashtop Introduces Autonomous Endpoint Management Solution for Remote Support

Splashtop has launched a new autonomous endpoint management (AEM) solution designed to enhance remote support for small and midsize businesses. The solution provides IT teams with real-time asset discovery, vulnerability detection, and automated patch management, allowing them to improve efficiency and security while maintaining cost-effectiveness.

According to Splashtop, the AEM solution offers “critical automation features to lean IT teams, including vulnerability scanning and real-time patch updates for combatting zero-day threats.” It serves as a powerful complement to Microsoft Intune while also providing a cost-friendly alternative to traditional remote monitoring and management (RMM) solutions.

Addressing the Cybersecurity Challenge

The cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, with increasing threats from AI-powered cybercriminals. “Midmarket organizations are under constant threats from AI-powered cybercriminals, facing challenges in addressing security vulnerabilities at a reasonable cost, while maintaining employee productivity and avoiding downtime,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO and co-founder. “Splashtop addresses this challenge by giving IT asset visibility, known exploited vulnerability insights, and policy-driven real-time patch automation. We are rapidly innovating to bring AI- and automation-powered solutions to support IT and MSPs in reducing the mean time to detect, remediate, and contain cyber risks.”

Per the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), over 50% of the most exploited vulnerabilities in 2023 were zero-days, and more than 48,000 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) are projected for 2025. Additionally, over 90% of attacks that reach the ransom stage involve unmanaged devices, according to the Microsoft Digital Defense Report 2024. Splashtop AEM aims to mitigate these risks by accelerating patch deployment and providing IT teams with greater control over their security posture.

Key Features of Splashtop AEM

Splashtop AEM is designed to simplify IT management and enhance security with the following capabilities:

Real-time Asset Discovery and Management: Provides full visibility of IT assets to reduce security risks and maintain compliance.

Provides full visibility of IT assets to reduce security risks and maintain compliance. Vulnerability Scanning: Detects vulnerabilities using Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) and Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEVs), enabling IT teams to prioritize critical patches.

Detects vulnerabilities using Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) and Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEVs), enabling IT teams to prioritize critical patches. Real-time Patch Automation: Works alongside Microsoft Intune to ensure systems remain secure with automated OS and third-party application updates.

Works alongside Microsoft Intune to ensure systems remain secure with automated OS and third-party application updates. Ring-based Policy Management: Allows IT teams to stage updates and customize security policies across different endpoint groups.

Allows IT teams to stage updates and customize security policies across different endpoint groups. Configurable Alerts and Automated Remediation: Enables real-time alerts and automated fixes via Smart Actions for continuous uptime and performance optimization.

Enables real-time alerts and automated fixes via Smart Actions for continuous uptime and performance optimization. One-to-Many Actions: Facilitates simultaneous execution of tasks such as mass deployments, remote commands, system reboots, and PowerShell scripts across multiple endpoints.

Scalability and Customization

Splashtop AEM supports scalability up to 200,000 endpoints while maintaining performance efficiency. IT teams can customize their solutions with additional security and remote management capabilities, including Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), Endpoint Protection (EPP), Splashtop Connector for secure remote connections, and Splashtop AR for augmented reality-assisted troubleshooting.

