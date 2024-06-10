sprout-social-enhances-platform-with-ai-innovations-and-20-new-capabilities

Sprout Social has announced a series of AI-powered product enhancements and 20 new capabilities across its platform. These innovations are designed to help marketers prioritize critical tasks, enhance creativity, and drive more business impact through social media. Many of these advancements will be showcased in Breaking Ground, Sprout’s new quarterly product innovation event.

In today’s fast-paced digital environment, brands face the challenge of quickly and personally connecting with customers on social media. This often leads to difficulties in prioritizing impactful and creative work. Sprout’s latest innovations aim to address these challenges by automating key elements of content creation, reporting, and social care.

Among the standout AI capabilities is Generate by AI Assist, which helps brands improve accessibility by writing highly accurate alt-text for images. Another significant feature, Analyze by AI Assist, identifies notable performance and conversation trends for brands. Additionally, Sprout’s new AI solutions classify and prioritize inbound messages, replace manual data analysis, and craft suggested responses. This human-centered approach to AI saves businesses valuable time, provides better access to actionable data, and allows teams to focus on strategic and creative thinking.

“Our customers are faced with more opportunities and more challenges on social media than ever before, and to meet their growing needs, Sprout’s pace of innovation has never been faster,” said Ryan Barretto, President of Sprout Social. “We constantly gather feedback from our 30,000 customers to influence and drive our product roadmap. These new capabilities aim to address some of our customers’ greatest challenges and embed the latest AI advancements directly into their existing workflows. This will allow our customers to seamlessly benefit from AI and make social even more impactful for their businesses.”

In addition to AI innovations, Sprout Social is introducing several key product updates. These include new access to Snapchat profiles through Tagger, Sprout Social’s influencer marketing platform. This feature enables brands to explore market trends, identify competitive insights, and connect with target audiences in new ways. Sprout is also launching My Reports, a custom reporting interface that offers additional types of data, flexible options for tailored reports, and increased granularity for analyzing subsets of content. Furthermore, Sprout is adding engagement and reporting capabilities with Instagram Threads, allowing marketers to plan, schedule, manage replies, and report on their activities more effectively.

These latest releases from Sprout Social underscore the company’s commitment to driving more impactful social strategies and fostering deeper customer connections through advanced AI and automation, enhanced reporting, and robust network integrations.