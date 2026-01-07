Square Integrates with Thrive to Streamline Inventory Management for Retailers

Square has announced a significant enhancement to its offerings for small business owners by expanding its partnership with Thrive, a leading inventory management system. This new integration aims to simplify the way retailers manage their catalogs, inventory, and sales across both physical and online platforms, specifically focusing on e-commerce functionalities with Shopify. As the retail landscape becomes increasingly complex, especially during busy seasons like the holidays, this integration offers a streamlined solution for sellers.

The integration allows Square sellers to create and edit product listings directly within their Square dashboard, ensuring that these updates are automatically reflected on their Shopify storefronts. This feature is particularly important as 50% of Square’s retail sellers operate on multiple sales fronts, complicating inventory management. By enabling real-time synchronization between in-store and online inventory, sellers can avoid issues such as overselling and stock discrepancies, significant concerns for any retail operation.

Morgan Kuntze, Global Partnerships Lead at Block, states, “Sellers today increasingly operate across channels, but keeping them in sync shouldn’t multiply their workload.” This sentiment reflects a crucial pain point for many small business owners who often struggle with the demands of multitasking across platforms.

The core functionalities offered by the Thrive integration include:

Unified Catalog Management : Retailers can create and modify product listings in Square, which will automatically sync to Shopify. This ensures that product information is consistent across both platforms.

: Retailers can create and modify product listings in Square, which will automatically sync to Shopify. This ensures that product information is consistent across both platforms. Real-time Inventory Updates : Square and Shopify will adjust stock quantities bi-directionally, thereby minimizing any risk of overselling.

: Square and Shopify will adjust stock quantities bi-directionally, thereby minimizing any risk of overselling. Square as the Source of Truth: All catalog updates occur within the Square system, providing accurate reporting and analytics for businesses across all sales channels.

Bach Le, CEO of Thrive, emphasizes, “Thrive Inventory eliminates back office guesswork by automating real-time updates between Square and Shopify.” This integration aims to resolve common issues such as stockouts and overselling, particularly crucial during peak shopping seasons when accurate inventory management can make or break a business.

However, while the benefits are compelling, small business owners should also consider potential challenges. Setting up the integration may require time and training, particularly for those who may not be familiar with either platform. Additionally, reliance on a single system for key operations might be concerning for some business owners who prefer to keep multiple data backups. This is something to address when deploying the new systems.

Small business owners like Daniel Janelle, owner of Puzzled in Albuquerque, already appreciate the benefits of this integration. He stated, “With our business operating across channels, keeping Square and Shopify in sync was one of our highest priorities. Thrive’s integration solved that instantly – now our inventory, catalog, and reporting all stay consistent, which means fewer errors and more time focused on serving our customers.”

For businesses that fit specific criteria, the Thrive integration appears to be advantageous. It serves small retail businesses operating both online and in-store through Square, but it is particularly useful for those managing Shopify storefronts alongside one or multiple Square locations.

The Thrive integration is currently available to Square sellers in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and Spain. Small business owners interested in leveraging this new feature can sign up directly through the Thrive website or contact their sales team for a demo to better understand how the integration can fit into their operations.

Square continues to enhance its ecosystem by forming valuable partnerships, which ultimately simplify processes for small business owners and allow them to focus on what they do best—servicing their customers. For further information or to learn more about this integration, visit the original press release at Square’s official release.

With the holiday shopping season fast approaching, small business owners may find this integration an invaluable tool in maintaining efficient inventory management and ensuring a smooth operation across their channels.