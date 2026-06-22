Square Launches Expansion Capital to Fuel Growth for Multi-Location Sellers

Opening a new location is an exhilarating yet challenging milestone for any small business. It signifies success and growth, showcasing that a business has resonated with its community. However, for many small business owners looking to expand, securing the necessary capital can feel overwhelming, especially when traditional financing options come with personal guarantees and rigid repayment schedules. Recognizing these challenges, Square has launched “Expansion Capital,” a tailored solution specifically designed for eligible multi-location sellers.

Expansion Capital, developed in partnership with Homegrown, offers a more flexible financing route for business owners aiming to grow their operations. Eligible sellers can access up to $1 million, with repayment terms ranging from two to four years, adapting based on a business’s monthly revenue. The plan diverges significantly from conventional financing options; there are no personal guarantees or equity dilution involved, alleviating the financial burden often associated with expansion.

This pilot program aims to empower sellers during a critical growth phase, acknowledging that businesses require financial tools suited not just to their size but also to the complexities of their aspirations. As Andrea Raj, Head of Product at Square Banking, explained, “At Square, we’ve spent over a decade making sure local business owners have access to capital on fair terms.” Raj continued, emphasizing the importance of accessing the right financing at the right time, which is the essence of what Expansion Capital seeks to provide.

For small business owners contemplating expansion, this new financing option could be a game-changer. It enables owners to funnel their energy toward growing their brand rather than getting bogged down by traditional financing’s complexities. The absence of personal guarantees means business owners can safeguard their personal assets, while the adjustable payments based on revenue performance offer financial predictability and relief during slower months.

Moreover, Square’s commitment to supporting local businesses is underscored through this initiative. They have dedicated resources to ensure that diverse businesses, from neighborhood cafés to breweries eyeing their next location, have the financial backing necessary to thrive. Homegrown’s expertise in expanding capital for multi-location operations complements Square’s vision, filling a critical gap that many business owners face in today’s volatile economic landscape.

However, potential challenges do exist. Small business owners should carefully consider eligibility requirements and the overall implications of taking on significant debt. While the flexible repayment scaling based on revenue is a significant advantage, business owners should evaluate whether they have a solid growth strategy that can justify taking on additional financial responsibility. Expansion Capital is primarily beneficial for businesses planning to expand quickly, and those without a clear path may find it challenging to meet repayment expectations.

In summary, Square’s Expansion Capital is an innovative approach crafted to assist small business owners ready to take the next step in their growth journey. With no personal guarantees, variable payments tied to revenue, and significant capital available, it’s a noteworthy option for those looking to broaden their reach. As Andrea Raj mentions, the focus remains on ensuring that local businesses have access to suitable financial resources. For more information on the pilot program and the terms that apply, sellers can visit Square’s Homegrown page.

By taking advantage of this specialized financing option, business owners can position themselves for sustainable growth, embracing the possibilities that expanding their operations can bring.