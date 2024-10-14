Square Report Reveals Shift in Coffee Rituals

New data from Square highlights significant changes in coffee consumption habits among Americans and Canadians. The report, based on millions of transactions at coffee shops, cafes, and restaurants using Square’s platform, along with a consumer survey conducted by Morning Consult, showcases evolving trends such as the rise of non-dairy alternatives, specialty add-ons, and a focus on sustainable and ethical sourcing.

Buying Over Brewing

In both the U.S. and Canada, coffee lovers are increasingly opting to buy their daily coffee rather than brew it at home. According to the survey:

1 in 4 Americans and 1 in 3 Canadians visit coffee shops at least three to four times per week.

Around 1 in 10 consumers purchase their coffee from shops daily, preferring to leave their caffeine needs to the experts.

Conscious Consumption on the Rise

Consumers are becoming more conscious about the origins and impact of their coffee. The report reveals:

27% of Canadians and 21% of Americans are willing to pay more for coffee that is sustainably sourced.

24% of Canadians and 21% of Americans are also willing to pay extra for organic coffee.

Additionally, consumers are showing interest in protein and collagen as add-ons to their coffee. 19% of U.S. consumers and 15% of Canadians are willing to pay extra for a protein boost. This number jumps to 32% for Americans aged 18-34 and 27% for Canadians in the same age group. Collagen enhancers are also gaining traction, with 11% of U.S. consumers willing to pay more for this upgrade.

From Dairy to Plant-Based Alternatives

Cream and sugar have been replaced by a range of plant-based alternatives. Square’s data shows that:

Whole milk remains the most popular creamer, used in 44% of orders .

Oat milk has emerged as the leading non-dairy option, accounting for 33% of orders.

has emerged as the leading non-dairy option, accounting for . Almond milk follows as a distant third with 10% of orders.

“It’s rare to see a consumer base coalesce so quickly around a new product, but that is what we’ve seen with Oat Milk, which has dominated market share for alternative milk in recent years,” says Ara Kharazian, Research and Data Lead at Square. “What is remarkable is that Oat Milk can be a fairly costly add-on, but one consumers are clearly willing to pay for. For businesses, this represents a win-win: meeting customer demand for quality while boosting profit margins with more premium offerings.”

Matcha and Chai on the Rise

Pumpkin spice continues to draw attention each fall, but other flavors are seeing consistent growth:

Chai experiences seasonal peaks but remains popular throughout the year.

Matcha has seen steady growth, with sales more than doubling since 2019.

Methodology

The surveys were conducted online between August 30 – September 5, 2024, among the general population of adults aged 18+ in the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. sample included 2,203 adults, while the Canadian sample included 1,002 adults, with a margin of error of +/- 2% for U.S. adults and +/- 3% for Canadian adults.