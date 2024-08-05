Square Survey Reveals 1 in 3 Consumers in Open Relationships with Their Hair Stylists

A new survey by Square reveals that one in three consumers are in an ‘open relationship’ with their hair stylist or barber, indicating they are not exclusively loyal to a single provider. The survey sheds light on the factors that influence client loyalty in the beauty and personal care industry.

Key Findings

The survey found that operational and logistical barriers are the primary reasons consumers seek out new stylists. For younger generations like Gen Z and Millennials, as well as men, this sentiment was particularly common. The top reasons cited for visiting another provider include:

Difficulty in scheduling/booking appointments (57%)

Services becoming too expensive (53%)

Either party moving (50%)

Stylist not listening to client requests (41%)

Incompatible personalities (34%)

Interestingly, 61% of clients who tried a new provider regretted their decision, and more than half (57%) returned to their original stylist, while 30% stayed with the new provider. Another 13% continued to explore new options, searching for the perfect match.

Importance of Convenience and Ease

The survey highlighted that convenience and ease of booking are crucial for maintaining client loyalty. Clients who explored other relationships indicated they would return to their previous stylist if they had access to:

Easy rescheduling (82%)

Better communication between or before appointments (75%)

Online booking options (53%)

Loyalty discounts (52%)

Availability of retail items (25%)

Ashley Heywood, Health & Beauty Product Marketing Lead at Square, emphasized the importance of seamless booking software for businesses to attract and retain clients. She noted that businesses need to simplify the booking process from the initial appointment to automated reminders, enhancing professionalism and client retention.

Committed Relationships

Despite the trend of clients exploring other options, the survey found that 67% of consumers remain committed to their hair care providers. Among these loyal clients, 68% have been visiting their provider for three or more years. Key factors for these long-term relationships include:

Satisfaction with the stylist’s work (94%)

Enjoying catching up with the stylist (87%)

Reasonable prices (86%)

Easy booking process (85%)

Good communication between appointments (75%)

Product and service recommendations (59%)

Industry Trends

The survey also analyzed changes in consumer behavior and how beauty businesses have adapted: