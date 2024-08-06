Square Joins US Foods CHECK Business Tools Program to Enhance Restaurant Operations

Square has announced a new collaboration with US Foods, a leading foodservice distributor in the United States. This partnership aims to provide restaurants with advanced technology solutions to streamline their operations and drive growth.

Key Benefits of the Collaboration

US Foods, well-known for its food distribution services, also offers leading technology solutions through its CHECK Business Tools program. As part of this program, Square’s comprehensive suite of software and hardware solutions will now be promoted and available to US Foods’ extensive customer base across the United States.

Ming-Tai Huh, Head of Food and Beverage at Square, highlighted the operational challenges restaurant operators face, including labor management, sales growth, and cash flow management. He emphasized the shared commitment between Square and US Foods to empower restaurants with the necessary tools and services for operational efficiency and success. “We’re confident we can bring Square’s comprehensive, easy-to-use, and time-saving suite of solutions to more and more restaurants,” Huh stated.

Adam Stinn, Director of Business Solutions at US Foods, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, noting that Square’s integrated front- and back-of-house tools would help customers modernize their operations. Stinn added, “We pride ourselves on ensuring our customers have access to innovative technology, and with Square’s tools now part of our CHECK Business Tools program, we’re helping more restaurants lessen the complexity of their operations.”

Impact on Restaurant Operations

The collaboration between Square and US Foods is set to deliver significant benefits to restaurants by integrating advanced technology into their daily operations. Square’s offerings include point-of-sale systems, payment processing, and management tools that can simplify and enhance various aspects of restaurant management. These tools are designed to save time, reduce complexity, and improve overall efficiency, allowing restaurant operators to focus more on delivering excellent customer experiences.

By joining the CHECK Business Tools program, Square’s solutions will become more accessible to a broader range of restaurants, helping them navigate the operational challenges of the modern foodservice industry. This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to supporting the growth and success of restaurants through innovative technology.