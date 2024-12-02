Freshworks Appoints Srinivasan Raghavan as Chief Product Officer

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) has named Srinivasan Raghavan as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO), bringing over 20 years of leadership experience in enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS). Raghavan will oversee Freshworks’ product strategy and vision, focusing on scaling its AI-powered tools for customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX). He will report directly to Freshworks CEO and President Dennis Woodside as part of the company’s executive management team.

Raghavan joins Freshworks with an extensive track record of driving innovation and growth in complex enterprise settings. Most recently, he served as Chief Product Officer at RingCentral, where he expanded the company’s offerings to include cloud-based contact center solutions and sales intelligence tools.

Prior to RingCentral, Raghavan held senior roles at Five9, where he led the development of AI-powered automation solutions such as workflow platforms, virtual agents, and assistive tools for contact center staff. Earlier in his career, he played key roles at Cisco in the Applications Software and Collaboration Business units, contributing to strategy, product management, and user experience design.

Freshworks CEO Dennis Woodside highlighted Raghavan’s expertise as critical to the company’s strategic goals:

“Srini is a key addition to our team to lead innovation that delivers a scalable trajectory for growth across our three key business priorities: employee experience, artificial intelligence, and customer experience. Srini’s track record driving enterprise growth and managing complex multi-product scaling efforts coupled with his bold vision for the future of AI, make him uniquely qualified to lead our CX and EX product strategy,” Woodside says.

Raghavan’s appointment aligns with Freshworks’ mission to integrate artificial intelligence and workflow automation across its platforms to enhance operational efficiency and drive growth.

Raghavan expressed his enthusiasm for joining Freshworks at a pivotal time for AI-driven business transformation:

“Joining Freshworks at a time when AI is unlocking new possibilities for businesses worldwide to drive growth and improve operational efficiency is an incredible opportunity. By continuing to integrate AI and workflow automation across the Freshworks platform and solutions, we can add significant customer value and shape the future of CX and EX together,” Raghavan says.

With a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering, as well as an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Raghavan brings a blend of technical expertise and business acumen to Freshworks. His global leadership experience in the U.S., Europe, and Asia provides him with a diverse and strategic outlook that aligns with Freshworks’ international operations.

Raghavan’s leadership is expected to bolster Freshworks’ position as a leading provider of AI-powered CX and EX solutions. His focus on customer-centric, scalable innovation supports the company’s goals of delivering exceptional experiences for both customers and employees.