St. Paul Announces Opening Date for 2025 Neighborhood STAR Grant Applications

The City of St. Paul has announced that applications for its 2025 Neighborhood STAR grant program will open on Monday, March 31. The program offers grants to support capital improvement projects that enhance the vitality, cultural diversity, and economic prosperity of neighborhoods across the city.

Eligible businesses and organizations must be located in or conducting business within St. Paul and use the funds for permanent capital improvements with a projected lifespan of at least seven years. Most grant awards are $50,000 or less.

All applications must be submitted online through ZoomGrants by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 2. To qualify for consideration, applications must be complete and include all required attachments.

A virtual Neighborhood STAR Workshop will be held on Tuesday, April 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. This session will provide prospective applicants with program information, application guidance, and a chance to ask questions. Log-in details will be posted on the Neighborhood STAR website at stpaul.gov/nstar.

“The Neighborhood STAR program provides business owners and local organizations the funds to make better spaces,” said Amy Ennen Bertomeu and Alberto Bertomeu, owners of North End Car Wash and 2024 Neighborhood STAR grant recipients.

Since its inception in 1995, the Neighborhood STAR program has invested in more than 1,200 projects throughout St. Paul. It has enabled small businesses and community organizations to partner with the city to improve public spaces and drive neighborhood development.

“I am incredibly excited and grateful the City of Saint Paul is partnering with me on my project to bring love to Charles Avenue and Rice Street,” said Gloria Contreras Edin, owner of Tiger Investments, LLC and 2024 Neighborhood STAR awardee. “I am looking forward to starting my project and investing in our neighborhood.”

For additional details on the Neighborhood STAR program, including application guidelines and FAQs, visit stpaul.gov/nstar. Interested individuals are encouraged to join the program’s email list to receive updates.