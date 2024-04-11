8 Strategies For Mastering Deep Work

“In an era filled with distractions, mastering deep work is crucial for productivity. Can you share a personal technique or strategy that has significantly helped you minimize distractions and enhance your focus during work hours? Please explain how others can implement this technique in their daily routine.”

Here’s what YEC community members had to say:

1. Avoid Checking Email

“Do not check your email or social media during the times you need to concentrate on something. Social media use during work hours should not be allowed except during breaks. Stick to that rule even though it can run in your PC background. Turn off all alerts that can tempt you to check what that is all about.” ~ Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures

2. Adhere to Healthy Habits

“Two strategies help me master deep work. The first is a healthy vegan diet, and the second is standing up while I work. For example, vegans prioritize plant-based foods, probiotics, and high-fiber foods. All of these are high in antioxidants and micronutrients which can help improve focus and decrease inflammation. Second, I love to work standing up. Since I will get tired at some point, it gives me a sense of a deadline to finish the task and that helps me with productivity. Additionally, because standing promotes better circulation to the extremities, it helps me stay more focused and alert throughout the day. In short, both a vegan diet and standing while working have been transformative in mastering deep work and increasing productivity.” ~ Shu Saito, All Filters

3. Prioritize Crucial Tasks

“The best trick that has worked for me over the years to boost my productivity is to prioritize the most crucial tasks in my calendar. I like to start my day with the most important tasks and then move on to the ones with lesser priority. Mornings are generally the time of the day when you can focus on your work without any distractions. So your productivity levels are also at its peak. By utilizing your time to do the most crucial tasks, you can not only get your job done more quickly but also get it done more efficiently.” ~ Josh Kohlbach, Wholesale Suite

4. Try the Pomodoro Technique

“Work for 25 minutes, then take a 5-minute break. After 4 cycles, take a longer break. This helps structure work, reduces distractions, and maintains focus. Set a timer to start, and use breaks for short, relaxing activities.” ~ Nic DeAngelo, Saint Investment

5. Work in a Quiet Space

“Working from bed can seem like such a great idea if you work from home, but I’ve found the most focus is obtained by working in a quiet space dedicated solely to work. This helps cut out distractions and increase productivity. If you work from home, having a home office dedicated solely to work or even a portion of a room (as I did in the early days of Melospeech) can make all the difference!” ~ Givona Sandiford, Melospeech Inc.

6. Incorporate Daily Meditation

“Multitasking and taking on unexpected tasks are part of any entrepreneurs or any leaders daily workday. What has supported me to stay grounded even when things can be overwhelming has been incorporating a daily meditation routine for 15-30 mins in silence. To be present amongst a busy day can feel like you are constantly playing catch up or not fully being present with the task at hand. Slowing down is really necessary for me to allow myself to be present and clear my thoughts. Anxious working or just completely distracting myself has been a form of surviving the day. When I’m in that experience, I don’t feel like my day was enjoyable and that I even completed the task. It has caused second doubting myself and questioning if the task is even complete. Most leaders will say they don’t have time to meditate during the day, but I would encourage anyone in this position to implement a self care routine that will allow you to be 100% with yourself to be 100% with your task. If you are not taking care of yourself and running on empty, then are really taking care of anything to its full potential?!” ~ Ariya Malek, Educational Awakening Center

7. Keep a Tight Control on Notifications

“One of the best ways I have found to minimize distractions and enhance my focus is to control more closely my notifications and notification types throughout the day. Notifications are designed to distract you, and reducing or eliminating the amount of unnecessary ones allows me to stay focused for much longer periods of time. I don’t find it effective to unplug completely because small businesses need to be dynamic and responsive in real time. Instead, I tightly control what notifications I allow to interrupt my workflow. This can be as simple keeping tighter controls on your work email to ensure only work-related things come through to a more thorough employee training system that preempts and addresses unnecessary notifications from reaching you. I also have organized time blocks throughout the day reserved for updates on projects to keep my uninterrupted work time truly uninterrupted. ” ~ Jordan Conrad, Writing Explained Business Writing

8. Practice Time Blocking

“One technique that has significantly helped me minimize distractions and enhance my focus during work hours is time blocking. Time blocking involves setting aside specific blocks of time for focused work on a single task or project without any interruptions or distractions. To implement this technique, start by identifying the tasks or projects that require deep, focused work. Then, block out dedicated time in your schedule for these tasks, making sure to eliminate or minimize any potential distractions during these blocks of time. During your time blocks, you need to focus solely on the task at hand and avoid multitasking or switching between tasks. It’s also important to set clear boundaries with colleagues and team members about when you are available for meetings or interruptions. Let them know when you need uninterrupted time for deep work. By implementing time blocking and creating a focused work environment, you can enhance your productivity and minimize distractions in an era filled with constant interruptions.” ~ Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster