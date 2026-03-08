Stripe Hits $1.9 Trillion in Transactions as New Businesses Surge in 2025

Small business owners should take notice as Stripe, the leading financial services platform, releases encouraging data that reflects a thriving internet economy, and an even brighter future for businesses powered by its services. Recent reports show that businesses utilizing Stripe generated a remarkable $1.9 trillion in total volume in 2025, a significant 34% increase from the previous year. This figure is comparable to approximately 1.6% of global GDP, signaling the scale at which Stripe is operating.

The growth of Stripe’s Revenue suite—which includes tools for billing, invoicing, and tax—will also contribute to their upward trajectory, with projections estimating an annual run rate of $1 billion for this year. “Our programmable financial services now power more than 5 million businesses,” said co-founders Patrick and John Collison. This infrastructure is not just for large corporations; it represents a vast opportunity for small to medium-sized enterprises looking to scale efficiently.

Notably, 90% of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and 80% of the Nasdaq 100 now leverage Stripe’s technology. This shows that participation in the Stripe ecosystem is not limited to small businesses; many cutting-edge startups and established enterprises alike are benefiting from Stripe’s robust offerings.

The 2025 cohort of companies using Stripe is already outperforming previous years. With a record number of startups integrating into Stripe, over half of them (57%) are based outside the U.S. Those businesses are growing approximately 50% faster than their predecessors. This trend highlights the effectiveness of Stripe’s platform in helping new companies monetize more quickly—20% of startups incorporated via Stripe Atlas were able to charge their first customer within 30 days, compared to just 8% in 2020.

Key Takeaway: Small business owners can leverage Stripe’s comprehensive suite of services to streamline payment processes, manage invoices, handle taxes, and much more while benefiting from the fast-growing global marketplace.

While these opportunities are enticing, small business owners should consider the potential challenges that come with rapid growth and scaling. As they incorporate complex tools for management and payment processing, the learning curve can be steep. Additionally, while Stripe offers a vast array of services, it’s essential to understand which tools fit the specific needs of each business.

Another exciting aspect of Stripe’s recent developments is their movement toward what they call “agentic commerce.” This term refers to the interplay between artificial intelligence and commerce, allowing for seamless transactions. Stripe’s partnership with AI companies, including OpenAI, aims to create a standardized way for businesses to communicate across platforms, ultimately facilitating easier integrations and payment solutions.

Philippe Laffont, Founder and Portfolio Manager of Coatue Management, noted, “In the AI era, Stripe is emerging as the default financial layer for companies at the frontier of the ‘token economy.’” This partnership could enable small businesses to reach new markets using AI-driven features, resulting in reduced operational costs and increased efficiency.

On a concrete level, stablecoin usage is gaining traction, with the volume of stablecoin payments doubling this past year, signaling a shift that small business owners might want to explore. Stripe’s acquisition of Bridge—a stablecoin orchestration platform—illustrates their commitment to this trend, providing businesses with a broader range of payment options that could enhance transaction speed and reliability.

To further its mission in stablecoin integration, Stripe has also released products like Shared Payment Tokens and machine payments, which allow for faster and more secure payment processing. This could offer an edge to small businesses that leverage these new payment capabilities to enhance customer experience.

In summary, Stripe’s latest update paints a hopeful picture for small business owners willing to adapt to the evolving digital economy. With record growth in processed revenue and innovative features as part of their offering, businesses that harness Stripe’s capabilities may find themselves well-positioned for success in both local and global markets.

For a deeper dive into Stripe’s full 2025 annual update, you can visit their official page.