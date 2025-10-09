Stripe Unveils Open Issuance, Enabling Rapid Creation of Stablecoins

In an era where digital transformation is reshaping the business landscape, Stripe, the programmable financial services company, recently unveiled a groundbreaking suite of tools at its annual New York showcase that could dramatically impact small businesses. The introduction of Open Issuance, a platform enabling companies to launch their own stablecoins, promises to provide small businesses with greater autonomy over their financial operations. Additionally, Stripe’s new solutions for agentic commerce aim to help small enterprises leverage AI, making transactions smoother and more efficient.

Will Gaybrick, Stripe’s president, technology and business, emphasizes the transformative potential of these developments: “Across stablecoins and AI, Stripe’s role is to pull frontier technology out of the experimental and into the mainstream.” For small business owners, this shift could open up a new realm of possibilities.

Strikingly, the adoption of stablecoins is on the rise; their total supply grew 57% over the past year. Yet, many businesses that use coins issued by external providers miss out on the associated benefits, such as retaining yield from deposits. Traditionally, launching a proprietary stablecoin has posed significant challenges—regulatory compliance, liquidity management, and reserve management often deter small firms from pursuing this option.

Enter Open Issuance. With this new platform, businesses can create and manage their own stablecoins with just a few lines of code, significantly reducing barriers to entry. They can freely mint and burn coins, customize reserves, and manage cash and treasury ratios. Notably, partnerships with renowned financial firms like BlackRock and Fidelity Investments for reserve management enhance this offering’s credibility.

Zach Abrams, co-founder and CEO of Bridge, Stripe’s newly acquired stablecoin infrastructure company, states, “If money movement is core to your business, you should build with stablecoins. But don’t build on top of someone else’s coin.” This encapsulates the appeal of Open Issuance, allowing small businesses to create stablecoins that fit their specific needs and control the associated financial benefits.

In addition to launching new stablecoins, Stripe offers features that could boost revenue for small businesses. The Optimized Checkout Suite now accepts recurring payments in stablecoins as a default option. This flexibility allows businesses to accommodate evolving customer preferences while streamlining operations. Moreover, businesses with Stripe’s Financial Accounts can now hold stablecoin balances, convert between fiat currencies, and manage payments cross-border—all of which can enhance cash flow management.

As AI technologies integrate deeper into everyday commerce, Stripe has also introduced tools tailored for this evolving landscape. The new Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) allows businesses to transact within AI platforms. Small businesses can interact with AI agents for sales transactions while maintaining control over their branding and customer relationships. This promises to enhance customer engagement through AI, albeit requiring investment in technology and training.

Furthermore, Stripe’s new tools facilitate hybrid revenue models, making it easier for small businesses to capitalize on subscription and usage-based pricing strategies. The introduction of enhanced fraud prevention measures via Stripe Radar also helps address common issues such as abuse of free trial periods, potentially saving small businesses from unexpected losses.

Despite these promising developments, small business owners should consider a few challenges. While the benefits of stablecoins are enticing, navigating regulatory environments remains complex. The uniqueness of each business’s operational model may require tailored approaches, demanding time and resources that some small owners may find challenging to allocate. Additionally, the ongoing integration of AI into commerce may necessitate training and adaptation, which can be hurdles for businesses with limited technological expertise.

Overall, Stripe’s recent announcements highlight a significant shift in how small businesses can approach financial technology, offering new avenues for growth and innovation. With the right strategies and understanding, small business owners can harness these advancements to drive economic gains while navigating the landscape’s inherent challenges. For further details on Stripe’s offerings and the full suite of product launches, visit the Stripe blog.

Image via Stripe