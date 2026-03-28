Suburban Chicago Man Sentenced to 6.5 Years for $3.3 Million Covid Fraud

In a recent case highlighting the serious consequences of COVID-19 relief fraud, a suburban Chicago man was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison after he fraudulently obtained over $3.3 million in loans and grants meant for small businesses. This sentencing underscores the ongoing vigilance of federal authorities in combating fraud associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

Francesco Distefano, along with co-defendant Sargis Urumieh, exploited the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDL) to secure funds through deceitful means. Their applications contained multiple false statements about their companies’ operations, including inflated employee counts and revenue figures. The fraud not only burdened the federal government with a monetary loss but also undermined the assistance intended for legitimate small businesses grappling with the pandemic’s economic fallout.

U.S. Attorney Andrew S. Boutros emphasized the importance of accountability during a time of national crisis, stating that his office will continue to “identify, investigate, and prosecute criminal fraud” in federal entitlement programs. “As the nation was struggling with the Covid pandemic, the defendant was scheming to defraud the PPP, EIDL, and unemployment programs,” remarked Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey S. Snell, reinforcing the gravity of Distefano’s actions, which were driven by pure greed rather than a momentary lapse in judgment.

The legal repercussions for Distefano were severe, with U.S. District Judge Jeremy C. Daniel imposing a sentence of 78 months in federal prison. Furthermore, law enforcement seized luxury vehicles purchased with the proceeds from his fraudulent activities, including a Lamborghini Huracan and a Porsche 911, which serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of fraud.

For small business owners, this case serves as a crucial lesson. While federal relief programs like the PPP and EIDL were designed to support businesses during unprecedented economic challenges, they are not without stringent scrutiny. The implementation of these programs requires honesty and integrity; any attempts to manipulate the system can lead to significant legal consequences.

Business owners should remain vigilant and informed about the legal boundaries of relief programs. Navigating the complexities of funding while ensuring compliance with federal regulations can be daunting, but ignorance of the law offers no protection. “As we have seen in this case, the ramifications of fraud can far exceed any temporary financial gains,” noted Brett Lehnert, Acting Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge of the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General.

To harness the benefits of available support without falling into legal jeopardy, small business owners should keep accurate records, clearly document their companies’ operations, and seek professional guidance if needed. Familiarizing themselves with the eligibility criteria and application processes will ensure they receive the assistance intended for them.

As federal agencies ramp up their efforts to combat COVID-19 fraud, small businesses should also consider the potential challenges that might arise in applying for funding. The government is focused on ensuring that aid reaches those who genuinely need it, which means more rigorous vetting processes. Delays in funding or increased scrutiny of applications may occur as agencies work to prevent fraudulent activities.

Business owners who suspect fraud should take action. The Department of Justice encourages reporting through the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-866-720-5721 or via their online complaint form. Collaborating with investigative bodies not only aids in the pursuit of justice but also contributes to the integrity of support systems intended to help real small businesses navigate the pandemic’s economic impacts.

As the landscape of small business relief continues to evolve, understanding the implications of compliance and accountability is critical. This case stands as a reminder that financial aid intended to bolster a struggling economy should be treated with the utmost respect and responsibility. Small business owners must operate with transparency and integrity to ensure the survival and longevity of their enterprises.

For more information on this case, check the original U.S. Department of Justice press release.