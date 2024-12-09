Subway Introduces Fresh Forward 2.0 Design to Modernize Restaurants

Subway has announced the launch of its Fresh Forward 2.0 restaurant design, a revamped global image set to roll out in 2025. The new design builds on the original Fresh Forward concept introduced in 2017, aiming to enhance the dining experience, increase operational efficiency, and support franchisee profitability.

Fresh Forward 2.0 incorporates updated design elements such as bold wall graphics, localized messaging, upgraded lighting, and warmer wood tones. These changes aim to create a more inviting atmosphere while reflecting the brand’s personality. Subway has also integrated features to support its growing digital sales channels, including self-serve kiosks, order-ready screens, and kitchen display systems.

Mike Kehoe, Global Chief Development Officer of Subway, emphasized the strategic importance of the redesign.

“Fresh Forward 2.0 is an exciting evolution of the design, ensuring we continue to future proof our business and deliver on our brand promises of experience and convenience for both our guests and franchisees,” he said in a statement from the company.

Since its debut, the original Fresh Forward design has been implemented in over 20,000 locations worldwide. Subway credits the initiative with resetting brand perceptions, boosting sales, and energizing franchise teams. Fresh Forward 2.0 seeks to build on this success by integrating elements that align with modern consumer expectations and technological advancements.

Subway reported positive reception from testing the updated design across multiple regions. Guests indicated a higher likelihood to dine in and return to Subway restaurants after experiencing the new concept. Franchisees and team members also expressed enthusiasm for the streamlined operations enabled by the design’s digital features.

Fresh Forward 2.0 represents a significant step in Subway’s digital transformation journey. The inclusion of kiosks and order-ready screens not only enhances convenience for customers but also simplifies workflows for restaurant staff. These innovations aim to meet the increasing demand for digital and contactless ordering while improving operational efficiency.

“Each restaurant design has represented a significant milestone for Subway, leading us to where we are today,” Kehoe stated. “Fresh Forward 2.0 stands out as a design with the potential to make the greatest impact on our guests and franchisees as it brings our marketing, culinary and digital efforts to the forefront.”

The new design will be introduced gradually, with early adoption in markets such as the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, Panama, and Australia.