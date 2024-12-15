SupplyClub Introduces GreenBux Rewards Program to Promote Sustainable Business Practices

Published: Dec 15, 2024 by Joshua Sophy In Small Business News

SupplyClub, a leading supplier of sustainable packaging solutions, has launched GreenBux, a new rewards program designed to incentivize eco-friendly purchasing decisions. Available to all SupplyClub PRO members, the program offers discounts on future orders while contributing to global carbon offset initiatives through a partnership with CarbonClick, a recognized leader in carbon offsetting.

GreenBux rewards customers with points for every purchase, calculated based on the sustainability attributes of each product. These attributes include compostability, recyclability, and being PFAs-free, among others. Products with higher sustainability scores earn customers more points, aligning incentives with environmentally conscious purchasing.

“At SupplyClub, our mission has always been to make sustainability accessible and impactful,” says Andrew Hargest, President and CEO of SupplyClub. “GreenBux embodies this commitment by rewarding customers for choosing eco-friendly products while giving them the opportunity to actively contribute to environmental preservation.”

GreenBux points can be redeemed for exclusive discounts on sustainable supplies or directed toward verified carbon offset projects. SupplyClub’s partner, CarbonClick, ensures these projects—such as preserving tropical rainforests in Peru and installing wind turbines in India—are transparent, rigorously verified, and designed for maximum environmental and social impact.

SupplyClub PRO members also benefit from the company’s full-service approach to sustainable packaging. With a digital warehouse featuring products such as compostable shipping materials and biodegradable food containers, SupplyClub enables businesses to meet their sustainability goals efficiently.

PRO membership includes access to dynamic pricing models for competitive rates, enhanced account management, free samples, and shipping perks, making it easier for businesses of all sizes to incorporate sustainability into their operations.

The GreenBux program reflects SupplyClub’s commitment to fostering environmentally responsible practices within the business community. By tying rewards to sustainability metrics and offering meaningful carbon offset opportunities, the company aims to make sustainability not just a goal but a measurable and rewarding practice for its customers.

GreenBux is available now to SupplyClub PRO members.

Image: SupplyClub

Joshua Sophy
Joshua Sophy Joshua Sophy is the Editor for Small Business Trends and has been a member of the team for 16 years. A professional journalist with 20 years of experience in traditional media and online media, he attended Waynesburg University and is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists. He has held roles of reporter, editor and publisher, having founded his own local newspaper, the Pottsville Free Press.

© Copyright 2003 - 2024, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.