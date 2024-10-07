New Study Finds Generation Z Less Motivated to Start Their Own Businesses

A recent survey conducted by VoiceNation has revealed that only 9% of Americans are dreaming of starting their own business, with Americans aged 45-54 showing the most interest in entrepreneurship. According to the survey, 13% of individuals in this age group consider starting a business their dream career, while only 10% of those aged 18-24—representing Generation Z—see it as a goal.

In contrast, only 5% of those aged 65 and above indicated entrepreneurship as a dream career, with teaching being the top career aspiration for this group.

Dan Marshall, Group Head of Digital at Moneypenny and VoiceNation, says of the survey results, “Starting a business is not something that happens overnight, it requires careful planning and effective communication with everyone around you. For aspiring entrepreneurs, seeking out resources and a support network is essential when launching a new venture. With the right guidance and determination, the pursuit of a dream job can be within reach.”

Breakdown of Aspiring Entrepreneurs by Age

The survey’s breakdown of those interested in starting a business by age group revealed the following:

45-54 : 13%

: 13% 35-44 : 12%

: 12% 18-24 : 10%

: 10% 25-34 : 9%

: 9% 55-64 : 8%

: 8% 65+: 5%

Popular Industries for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

The Food and Beverage industry emerged as the most popular sector for potential new business owners in the U.S., with 18% of aspiring entrepreneurs showing interest. Other key industries attracting future entrepreneurs include:

Health and Wellness : 10%

: 10% Travel and Hospitality : 10%

: 10% Technology and Software Development : 9%

: 9% Entertainment and Media: 8%

Gender Differences in Industry Preferences

The study also revealed notable differences in business interests between men and women. While both genders favor the Food and Beverage industry, men were more inclined towards Technology and Software Development (14%) and Entertainment and Media (10%). Women, on the other hand, showed a stronger preference for Health and Wellness (13%) and Fashion and Apparel (11%).

Industry Preferences by Age Group

The Food and Beverage industry ranked as the top choice across all age groups. For individuals aged 18-24, the top three industries for aspiring entrepreneurs were:

Food and Beverage : 20%

: 20% Fashion and Apparel : 15%

: 15% Health and Wellness: 13%

Among those aged 35-44, Technology and Software Development was the second most desired industry, with 11% expressing interest. For individuals aged 65 and older, Travel and Hospitality was the second most popular choice, with 13% of respondents showing interest.