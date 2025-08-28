SurveyMonkey Reveals Insights from Over 3,500 U.S. Workers

SurveyMonkey’s latest research highlights a growing gap in the workplace between ambition and opportunity, with major implications for small businesses striving to attract, retain, and motivate talent. The survey of more than 3,500 U.S. full-time workers sheds light on how employees view career progression, side hustles, work-life balance, and even the use of AI tools on the job. For small business owners, the findings serve as both a warning and a roadmap: employee expectations are shifting, and businesses that fail to adapt may find themselves losing their best people to competitors—or to side projects. Full survey here.

Nearly half of workers (43%) say they have little to no opportunities for growth in their current role. This frustration is felt most strongly by experienced professionals and individual contributors, with Gen Z workers particularly eager to advance. Only 28% of Gen Z employees are satisfied with where they are today, compared with 38% of Millennials and 47% of Gen X. Younger workers are also more likely to jump to another company in search of advancement rather than wait for promotions internally. For small businesses, this suggests that offering visible career paths and development opportunities—even within a smaller organization—could be a differentiator in retaining young talent.

Interestingly, while 70% of workers believe promotions require going above and beyond their current responsibilities, younger employees are more likely to feel that strong performance within assigned duties should also earn recognition. This generational divide presents a challenge for small business owners balancing traditional views of “going the extra mile” with new expectations that solid, reliable work deserves advancement. Two-thirds of workers overall aspire to reach top leadership roles during their careers, with ambition highest among Gen Z (80%). Yet women and individual contributors show lower levels of interest in reaching executive positions, pointing to a need for more inclusive leadership pipelines.

Beyond career progression, the rise of the “side hustle” is shaping workplace dynamics in ways business owners can’t ignore. According to the survey, nearly three in four workers (72%) either already have a side hustle or are considering one. While many pursue side income to save for specific goals (48%) or make ends meet (44%), others see it as a way to develop new skills or fuel passion projects. Among Gen Z, one in four are even considering careers as social media influencers or content creators. For small business employers, this dual focus means employees may bring entrepreneurial energy and fresh skills back into their day jobs—but it can also mean divided attention and burnout if workloads aren’t carefully managed. Owners may need to decide whether to embrace side hustles as a reality of modern work or attempt to limit them through policies.

Work-life balance is another area where tensions run high. Most workers (78%) say their jobs provide a healthy balance, yet nearly two-thirds (65%) believe sacrificing personal time is necessary for career success. A striking 85% report receiving work-related messages outside of standard hours, and 58% respond at least a few times a week. Gen Z workers are even more likely to feel “appreciated or needed” when contacted after hours, while others report stress and pressure to respond quickly to avoid negative perceptions. For small businesses that often run lean and depend on flexible staff, these findings highlight a key risk: always-on expectations may lead to burnout or disengagement. Clear boundaries, transparent communication, and modeling from leadership can help create healthier norms.

Managers face their own set of challenges in this environment. The survey shows a disconnect between senior leaders and individual contributors when it comes to transparency, growth opportunities, and expectations around promotions and work-life balance. While 68% of senior leaders believe growth opportunities exist at their companies, only 53% of individual contributors agree. Senior leaders are also more likely to expect workers to sacrifice balance to succeed. For small business owners who often act as both executives and frontline managers, this disconnect can lead to misaligned expectations and employee dissatisfaction if not addressed openly.

Another trend with big implications for small firms is the quiet use of AI in the workplace. One in five workers admit to using generative AI for work without telling their manager, and 15% have done so without informing clients or customers. Managers themselves are more likely to admit to using AI covertly than individual contributors. For small businesses, where trust and transparency with customers are especially critical, this practice could pose reputational risks if left unchecked. Establishing clear guidelines on when and how AI can be used—and communicating openly with clients about its role—will be essential moving forward.

The survey also touches on remote work habits, with workers admitting to taking calls from unconventional locations like cars, coffee shops, and even parties. Hybrid employees are especially likely to bend the rules. While flexibility is often touted as a perk, small businesses should weigh security concerns such as public Wi-Fi risks and potential breaches of confidentiality. Pet peeves like unnecessary meetings and “reply all” emails also remain top frustrations, reinforcing the need for efficient communication practices.

Finally, compensation and reputation continue to be make-or-break factors in recruitment. Low salaries and negative company reputation are the top reasons workers avoid applying for jobs, with more than half saying they won’t apply if salary information is missing from postings. For small businesses, this underscores the importance of transparency and competitive pay structures, even if budgets are tight.

Taken together, SurveyMonkey’s findings reveal a workplace in flux, where ambition, financial pressures, technology, and culture are reshaping expectations. For small business owners, the message is clear: employees want growth opportunities, flexibility, and transparency, but they’re also pursuing income and skills outside of traditional jobs. Addressing these shifts with thoughtful policies, open communication, and a willingness to adapt could help smaller firms turn these challenges into opportunities to stand out in a competitive labor market.