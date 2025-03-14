Swingline Celebrates 100 Years with Launch of Three New Stapler Lines

Swingline, a leading name in workspace tools, is marking its 100th anniversary with the launch of three new and refreshed stapler models. The milestone release includes the return of the Swingline CUB Compact Metal Stapler, the debut of the Swingline Vintage Plier Stapler, and a vibrant color refresh of the best-selling Swingline 747 Business Premium Desktop Stapler.

Since 1925, Swingline has been a staple in workspaces worldwide, known for its combination of durability, efficiency, and timeless design. “For a century, Swingline has been at the heart of workspaces, delivering tools that combine reliability with stylish design,” said Brian Klein, Senior Manager at ACCO Brands. “As we celebrate this milestone, we’re not just honoring our legacy—we’re looking ahead. These new staplers reflect our commitment to evolving with our customers’ needs, offering modern functionality with a fresh, stylish twist.”

New Stapler Models and Features

Swingline CUB Compact Metal Stapler

A classic reborn, the Swingline CUB Compact Metal Stapler returns with a modern design tailored for today’s hybrid professionals. This compact stapler features an all-metal construction with a powder-coated finish for durability. It staples up to 20 sheets at a time with jam-free performance. Available in Electric Blue, Rio Red, Periwinkle, Matte Black, and the Target-exclusive Arctic White, the CUB combines functionality with bold color choices.

Swingline Vintage Plier Handheld Stapler

The Swingline Vintage Plier Stapler brings back a time-tested tool with ergonomic improvements. Designed for handheld use, it provides superior control, making it ideal for retail, pharmacy, food service, and hospitality industries. The metal-bodied stapler features a 25-sheet capacity and a retro-inspired Rio Red finish, adding both practicality and nostalgia to the workspace.

Swingline 747 Business Premium Desktop Stapler – New Colors

The Swingline 747 Business Stapler, an enduring office icon, is receiving a fresh lineup of contemporary colors. Originally introduced for the brand’s 75th anniversary, the 747 has maintained its reputation for strength and reliability. Now available in new colors—including Electric Blue, True Blue, Graphite Grey, Arctic White, Lavender, Blush Pink, Matte Black, and the Target-exclusive Sage Green—these join the classic Gloss Black, Rio Red, Polished Chrome, and Polished Gold models. With a 30-sheet capacity and a Jam-Free Guarantee, the 747 remains a workplace essential.

Availability and Retail Options

All three stapler lines are backed by a limited lifetime warranty and a jam-free guarantee when used with Swingline Premium Staples. Customers can find these newly launched models at retailers such as Amazon, Office Depot, Staples, Target, and Swingline.com, with select colors and models available exclusively at certain stores.