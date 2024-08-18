Important Tax Deadline for Truckers and Bus Operators Nears

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reminding truckers and those operating large buses that the deadline for filing Form 2290, the Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax Return, is Tuesday, September 3, 2024, for vehicles that were first used in July 2024. This deadline has been extended from the usual August 31 date due to the weekend.

The tax applies to vehicles with a gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more that are registered or required to be registered under law. Form 2290 must be filed by the last day of the month following the month in which the vehicle was first used on a public highway during the taxable period. The current taxable period runs from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

Key Points:

Prorated Tax: For vehicles placed on the road after July, the tax is prorated for the months the vehicle is in service.

Encouragement to E-File: The IRS encourages all taxpayers to e-file Form 2290, especially those with 25 or more vehicles, as it is required by law. E-filing allows for a stamped Schedule 1, proof of payment, to be available within minutes once the return is accepted by the IRS.

Payment Options: Taxpayers can pay using a credit or debit card, digital wallet, electronic funds withdrawal during e-filing, or through the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System. Checks or money orders can also be mailed using Form 2290-V.

Important Information Needed for Filing: