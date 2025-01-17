TaxAct Introduces New Features and Expanded Xpert Assist for 2024 Tax Season

TaxAct has announced a series of product enhancements and new support options aimed at simplifying the 2024 tax filing process for individuals and businesses. The updates include expanded live expert assistance through its Xpert Assist program and streamlined features for both consumer and business tax filers.

TaxAct’s Xpert Assist service now offers additional options to provide personalized, one-on-one assistance for filers navigating complex tax situations. Key updates include:

Credentialed Expertise : All Xpert Assist professionals are fully credentialed and based in the U.S., ensuring reliable, expert advice.

: All Xpert Assist professionals are fully credentialed and based in the U.S., ensuring reliable, expert advice. Flexible Access : Filers can connect with experts via phone or chat, allowing for tailored support based on their preferences.

: Filers can connect with experts via phone or chat, allowing for tailored support based on their preferences. Xpress Connect for Individual Filers : A new feature offering 20-minute sessions with tax professionals to address specific concerns, with the option to upgrade to unlimited access for more comprehensive support.

: A new feature offering 20-minute sessions with tax professionals to address specific concerns, with the option to upgrade to unlimited access for more comprehensive support. Business Tax Support: Business filers completing forms 1065 or 1120-S can now access Xpert Assist Unlimited, providing live assistance from business tax professionals.

More advanced support options are in development and expected to launch in late winter or early spring 2025.

Enhanced Features for Individuals and Businesses

TaxAct has also introduced a range of new features to improve the tax filing process for both individual and business customers.

For Individual and Joint Filers

Streamlined 1099 Filing : Users can import or manually enter 1099 data with an easier review process.

: Users can import or manually enter 1099 data with an easier review process. Simplified State Returns: Federal return data is now reused for state filings, saving time and effort.

For Business Filers

Improved Data Import : Automatic pre-population of tax returns for returning users.

: Automatic pre-population of tax returns for returning users. Schedule B Enhancements : Plain-language guidance simplifies completing Schedule B.

: Plain-language guidance simplifies completing Schedule B. Organized Filing for Forms 1065 and 1120-S : Enhanced clarity in filing sections for federal income and deductions.

: Enhanced clarity in filing sections for federal income and deductions. Expanded Payment Options : Customers can now use PayPal for added payment flexibility.

: Customers can now use PayPal for added payment flexibility. Audit Defense : Optional professional assistance for audits of Forms 1065, 1120, or 1120-S.

: Optional professional assistance for audits of Forms 1065, 1120, or 1120-S. Digital Signature: A streamlined digital signature process reduces paperwork.

Guarantees for Accuracy and Maximum Refunds

TaxAct continues to emphasize confidence in its tools and services with guarantees:

Max Refund Guarantee : Assures customers they won’t find a bigger refund with other tax software.

: Assures customers they won’t find a bigger refund with other tax software. $100K Accuracy Guarantee: Ensures the accuracy of calculations, backed by up to $100,000.