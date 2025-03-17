TeamViewer Launches Free License Initiative for Women-Led Businesses

TeamViewer, a global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, has announced a new initiative offering free one-year licenses of TeamViewer Remote to eligible women-led startups and small businesses. This initiative, launched in celebration of International Women’s Day, aims to support female entrepreneurs by providing secure remote access and IT support capabilities.

The offer is available through March 31, 2025, for businesses with a female CEO or co-founder. Eligible businesses must have between 5 and 31 employees, be no more than 10 years old, and be registered in the United States, the United Kingdom, or Germany. Additionally, businesses must not be existing TeamViewer customers.

Enhancing Remote Access and Productivity

TeamViewer Remote enables businesses to access and control devices from any location, providing secure IT support and facilitating remote work. The technology allows employees to safely connect to systems, applications, and files, helping minimize downtime and increase operational efficiency.

According to TeamViewer, this initiative aligns with its broader mission to enhance workplace digitalization and support underrepresented groups in business. “At TeamViewer, we believe technology should be an enabler, not a barrier, and by providing these women-led businesses with powerful remote connectivity tools, we’re helping female leaders optimize operations, support flexible work arrangements and focus on growth,” said Mei Dent, Chief Product & Technology Officer at TeamViewer. “This initiative complements our other diversity efforts, such as SheSportTech which supports women in sports technology, and we’re excited to continue empowering women through initiatives that we see first-hand truly make a difference.”

How to Apply

Female entrepreneurs interested in applying for the free TeamViewer Remote license can find more information on TeamViewer’s website. Applications will be accepted until March 31, 2025.