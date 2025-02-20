Tech Support Scams You Should Know About

Technology has made our lives easier in so many ways, but it has also created opportunities for scammers. They take advantage of unsuspecting people using a technical support scam. In this article, we’ll discuss twelve tech support scams you should be aware of. Knowing about them can help you protect yourself and your computer and help keep you from getting scammed online. Let’s get started!

What are Technical Support Scams, and How Do They Work?

Technical support scams have existed for years and are designed to steal your personal or financial information. Here’s how they operate: tech support scammers reach out to you, pretending to represent a reputable tech company such as Microsoft or Apple. They assert that there is an issue with your computer and that they require your assistance to resolve it.

They might ask you to install malicious software that will give them access to your system, or they might try to get your credit or debit card information. Either way, they’re trying to steal your money. Don’t fall for it! Hang up the phone and report the scam to the proper authorities.

Common Tech Support Scams Businesses Face

Businesses that both offer and use technical support services are often the targets of scammers. Let’s take a look at some common scams businesses face and should be aware of.

Online Ads & Listings in SERPS

Scammers will place online ads and listings on search engine results pages (SERPS), often using the name of a legitimate company. They may also create a fake website that looks like the real company’s site.

When potential customers click on the ad or listing, they’re taken to the scammer’s site or given a fake phone number to call. The scammer then tries to sell the customer unnecessary support services or software or convince them to give up their personal or financial information.

Scam Programs

Scammers will create fake versions of legitimate software programs and offer them for download. These programs may contain malware that can infect your system, or they may be completely useless. Either way, the scammer is trying to get you to install their software so they can either steal your information or sell you unnecessary support services.

Suspicious or Unknown Pop-up Window

While browsing the web, a pop-up window suddenly appears, prompting you to call a phone number for tech support. The message may claim that your computer has a virus or that there is an issue with your account.

Don’t call the number! These fake alerts are a scam designed to get you to give up your personal or financial information.

Phishing Emails or Text Messages

Scammers will send a phishing email or text message that appears to be from a legitimate company. They may say there’s a problem with your account or that you need to update your information. The message will often include a link to a fake website that looks like the real company’s site.

Don’t click on the link! If you do, you may be taken to a site that will ask you for your personal or financial information. Or, the link may download malware onto your computer.

Scam Websites

Scammers often set up counterfeit websites that closely resemble legitimate ones. They might use a domain name similar to the authentic site or introduce a minor misspelling. Alternatively, they may establish a subdomain of the actual site (for instance, support.example.com). When you access the site, you may be prompted to provide your personal or financial details. You might also be presented with phony support services or software to download. In any case, the goal of the scammer is to steal your information.

Tech Support Phone Scams

This scam works by the scammer placing unsolicited phone calls to a business and pretending to be a computer technician from a tech support company. The scammer will then tell the business that they are experiencing problems with their operating system and that they need to take action immediately.

The scammer then provides the business with one of the scam phone numbers to call. The business calls the number and reaches a person also pretending to be from tech support. The person on the other end of the line will then tell the business that they need to pay for tech support in order to fix the problem. The business will then be scammed out of money.

Remote Desktop Software Scams

Scammers frequently instruct victims to download and install remote desktop software, claiming it will fix a computer problem. After the software is installed, the scammer obtains complete access to the victim’s computer, which can lead to the theft of sensitive information or the installation of malware. Additionally, they may request payment for the “service” they offer.

Social Media Tech Support Impersonation

Scammers are increasingly using social media platforms to impersonate tech support from well-known companies. They respond to your tech queries or complaints on social media and then direct you to fraudulent websites or phone numbers. Through these channels, they might offer to fix nonexistent problems for a fee or install malware on your device.

Fake Tech Support Job Scams

These scams target individuals looking for tech support jobs. Scammers post fake job listings, and when applicants respond, they are asked to pay for training, certification, or a startup kit. The job doesn’t exist, and the scammer walks away with the money and personal information provided during the application process.

Voicemail Phishing (Vishing)

In this scam, victims receive a voicemail purportedly from a legitimate tech support company, warning them about a security breach or software issue. The voicemail includes a callback number, and when the victim calls, they’re pressured into providing sensitive information or allowing remote access to their computer.

Overpayment Tech Support Scam

In this situation, a scammer impersonating a customer reaches out to a tech support service provider for assistance. Following the service, they deliberately overpay—often by a substantial sum—using a stolen credit card or a fraudulent account. They subsequently request a refund for the overpaid amount, typically directing it to a different account, which allows them to launder money through the business.

Fake Antivirus Software Alerts

Scammers use pop-up alerts on websites that warn you about viruses supposedly found on your computer. These alerts look legitimate and prompt you to download antivirus software, which is actually malware. Alternatively, they may direct you to a fraudulent website where you’re asked to input credit card information to purchase the fake antivirus software.

How Bad is the Problem?

Tech support scams are a problem that is increasingly becoming more significant. Elderly adults are especially vulnerable to these scams, as they are often targeted by tech support scammers who pose as legitimate tech support staff. Victims of tech support fraud lose an average of $200, though some have lost thousands of dollars.

Tips for Avoiding Tech Support Scams

Here are four tips to help you avoid tech support scams:

Initiate Communication Caution: Remember that legitimate tech companies never initiate unsolicited calls for tech support. If an unknown caller claims to be from tech support, it’s wise to hang up. Scammers often employ this tactic to catch you off guard, so remain vigilant and skeptical of uninvited communications.

Remember that legitimate tech companies never initiate unsolicited calls for tech support. If an unknown caller claims to be from tech support, it’s wise to hang up. Scammers often employ this tactic to catch you off guard, so remain vigilant and skeptical of uninvited communications. Research Reputable Companies: Go the extra mile by conducting research before engaging with a tech support provider. Visit the official company website to identify authorized phone numbers. In the digital age, caller ID can also aid in verifying the authenticity of incoming “tech support” calls. This diligence ensures you deal exclusively with trusted entities.

Go the extra mile by conducting research before engaging with a tech support provider. Visit the official company website to identify authorized phone numbers. In the digital age, caller ID can also aid in verifying the authenticity of incoming “tech support” calls. This diligence ensures you deal exclusively with trusted entities. Guard Your Personal Information: A cardinal rule in navigating tech support is never to share sensitive data like passwords or credit card numbers. Genuine tech support will never request such information. Exercise caution when divulging personal or financial details to unfamiliar individuals, thereby mitigating potential risks.

A cardinal rule in navigating tech support is never to share sensitive data like passwords or credit card numbers. Genuine tech support will never request such information. Exercise caution when divulging personal or financial details to unfamiliar individuals, thereby mitigating potential risks. Fortify with Updated Antivirus Software: Staying one step ahead is paramount. Regularly update your antivirus software and perform routine scans. This proactive approach guards your system against malware that scammers may attempt to implant. By maintaining an active line of defense, you enhance your computer’s resilience against cyber threats.

Strategy Description Initiate Communication Caution Legitimate tech companies never initiate unsolicited calls. Beware of unknown callers claiming to be tech support. Hang up on suspicious calls to protect yourself from scammers using surprise tactics. Stay vigilant and skeptical of unsolicited communications. Research Reputable Companies Conduct thorough research before engaging with a tech support provider. Visit official websites to find authorized phone numbers. Utilize caller ID to verify the authenticity of incoming "tech support" calls. Ensure interactions only with trusted entities. Guard Your Personal Information Never share sensitive data like passwords or credit card numbers with tech support. Authentic providers will never ask for such information. Be cautious when disclosing personal or financial details to unknown individuals. Fortify with Updated Antivirus Software Proactively protect your system by keeping antivirus software up-to-date and performing regular scans. This approach thwarts attempts by scammers to implant malware. Strengthen your computer's defenses against cyber threats.

Incorporating these expanded insights into your cybersecurity practices equips you with the knowledge and tools to thwart tech support scams. By nurturing a culture of caution, diligence, and continuous learning, you empower yourself to navigate the digital landscape with confidence and security.

How Do You Tell if it’s a Tech Support Scammer?

Knowing what legitimate tech companies do versus what scammers do is very important in avoiding becoming a victim of financial fraud. Be aware of requests for payment by cash reload card or wire transfer.

These are both red flags that you’re dealing with a scammer. Also, remember that you can always proactively seek out tech support from a reputable company rather than waiting for someone to contact you.

What To Do if You’ve Already Been Scammed?

If you’ve already been scammed, the first thing you should do is call your credit card company. Explain the situation to the financial institution and ask them to cancel the charges. You should also change any passwords that you may have given out. Finally, be sure to run a scan of your computer with antivirus software to remove any malware that may have been installed.

How Do You Report a Tech Support Scam?

Reporting tech support scams to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is one way to help put a stop to these fraudulent activities. You can also report tech support scams to your state attorney general’s office.

How Do You Recover from a Remote Access Scam?

If you’ve been the victim of a remote access scam, recovering from the experience can be a challenge. The first thing you should do is change all of your passwords. You should also run a scan of your computer with antivirus software to remove any malware that may have been installed. Finally, be sure to contact your financial institution and explain the situation. They may be able to help you recover any money that was stolen from you.

Conclusion

Technology’s transformative power has changed how we live, but it has also created opportunities for scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals through tech support scams. In today’s digital age, it’s essential to be aware of the different tactics these fraudsters use to safeguard both yourself and your computer.

Understanding the mechanics of technical support scams and their operational tactics is paramount to safeguarding your personal and financial information. Recognizing that these scams often involve impersonating reputable tech companies like Microsoft or Apple and falsely claiming computer issues is a critical first step in avoiding falling victim.

The rise of tech support scams, especially among vulnerable groups, highlights the critical need for awareness. As these scams become more sophisticated, it is essential to remain informed and to educate family and friends about the associated risks, particularly those affecting elderly adults.

This article has offered insights into various common tech support scams, such as online ad and listing scams, phishing emails, suspicious pop-ups, and fraudulent websites. With this knowledge, you are now better prepared to identify the warning signs and safeguard yourself against these deceptive tactics.

Staying proactive is key: initiate communication with tech support rather than responding to unsolicited calls, verify the legitimacy of companies, refrain from sharing personal information, and keep your antivirus software updated. These practices collectively serve as a robust defense against potential threats.

In the unfortunate event that you do encounter a tech support scam, remember that taking swift action is crucial. Contact your financial institution, cancel unauthorized charges, change passwords, and use antivirus software to rid your system of any malware.

By reporting tech support scams to authorities like the Federal Trade Commission and your state attorney general’s office, you contribute to the collective effort in curbing these fraudulent activities. Combining vigilance, education, and proactive measures, you can navigate the digital landscape with confidence, ensuring your safety and security online.