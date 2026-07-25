Ten Semifinalists Chosen for SBA’s $1 Million Patriot Pitch Competition

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is spotlighting ten innovative small businesses as semifinalists in its inaugural Patriot Pitch Competition, part of a larger initiative celebrating 250 years of American entrepreneurship. With a hefty $1 million prize pool funded by Clover Network, Inc., this competition not only offers financial rewards but also showcases the vital role small businesses play in driving innovation, job creation, and economic growth.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler highlighted the significance of this competition, stating, “The Patriot Pitch Competition is a celebration of 250 years of American free enterprise and the entrepreneurs carrying forward that legacy for our next 250 years.” With over 1,182 business pitches submitted from across the nation, the competition fosters an environment ripe for showcasing entrepreneurial talent and creativity.

The ten semifinalists span diverse industries, from industrial services to aviation technology. Here’s the list of those advancing:

Compotech, Inc. — Brewer, Maine

— Brewer, Maine Better Team USA Corporation — Clifton, New Jersey

— Clifton, New Jersey D. Gillette Industrial Services (DGI) — Easton, Pennsylvania

— Easton, Pennsylvania Winton Machine — Suwanee, Georgia

— Suwanee, Georgia MSP Aviation Inc. — Bloomington, Indiana

— Bloomington, Indiana Maxivolt, Inc. — Amarillo, Texas

— Amarillo, Texas Plas-Tech Tooling — Garner, Iowa

— Garner, Iowa Red River — Gillette, Wyoming

— Gillette, Wyoming VetPowered LLC — San Diego, California

— San Diego, California Goodwinds Composites LLC — Mount Vernon, Washington

This competition is not just about prizes; it represents an opportunity for small businesses to gain visibility and connect with potential investors. With the finals set to occur in Washington, D.C., this event could be transformative for the selected entrepreneurs. The five finalists will pitch their innovative ideas before a panel of celebrity judges and a live audience, further elevating their businesses on a national stage.

To qualify for the Patriot Pitch Competition, businesses needed to meet specific criteria, including having utilized SBA financing options such as 7(a), 504, Microloan, SBIR/STTR, and SBIC programs. Evaluators focused on several key areas, including the potential for economic impact, job creation, and overall business innovation—critical elements for sustaining competitiveness in today’s fast-evolving market.

Small business owners can draw valuable lessons from this competition. Engaging in such initiatives allows businesses to benchmark their innovation against peers while highlighting their entrepreneurial spirit. Furthermore, the exposure gained from participating can lead to networking opportunities with investors and partners, essential for scaling operations.

While the benefits are substantial, there are potential challenges to consider. The competition involves rigorous evaluation criteria; therefore, businesses need to ensure they possess sound financial fundamentals and demonstrate clear growth strategies. Additionally, navigating the application process can be demanding, requiring comprehensive documentation and legal compliance.

For small business owners looking to sharpen their competitive edge, participating in opportunities like the Patriot Pitch Competition can be immensely rewarding. Not only do these competitions enhance visibility, but they also provide a platform for gaining insights into what makes a compelling pitch.

Moreover, with substantial prize money at stake, the financial rewards can aid in reinvesting into the business, furthering innovation and expansion efforts.

More details about the Patriot Pitch Competition, including its terms and conditions, can be found on the SBA’s dedicated page at SBA.gov/freedom250.

As the entrepreneurial spirit continues to define the American landscape, competitions like this illuminate the path forward for small businesses ready to take the next step. The public awaits in anticipation to see which entrepreneurs will earn the opportunity to advance and potentially reshape the economy through their innovative proposals.