The Five Talents of Great Leaders

What talents does it take to be a great leader? Every small business owner wants to know the answer to this question.

On the Small Business Radio Show this week, I talked with Barry Conchie who is the founder and president of Conchie Associates and author of “The Five Talents That Really Matter: How Great Leaders Drive Extraordinary Performance”, with his business partner Sarah Dalton. He is an expert in psycho-metric talent assessments, leadership research and development, team building, and succession planning.

Setting Direction

Strategic Planning: Leaders must define the long-term value they aim to create and establish medium- to short-term goals to guide their organizations.

Effective Communication: Clear communication of the vision and goals to team members is crucial for alignment and motivation.

Harnessing Energy

Self-Drive: Great leaders possess an inherent drive and passion for their work.

Inspiring Teams: Leaders should create an engaging and enjoyable work environment where employees feel motivated to contribute.

Exerting Pressure

Influence and Engagement: Effective leaders involve their teams in discussions and decision-making processes, rather than issuing orders from a distance.

Respect and Involvement: Leaders should respect their team members and engage them in the vision and goals of the organization.

Building Connectivity

Strong Relationships: Leaders must foster strong relationships within their organizations, valuing team members and investing in their development.

Culture of Collaboration: Creating a supportive and collaborative culture is essential for team success in the short and long term.

Controlling Traffic

Managing Complexity: Leaders must manage complexity and adapt to unexpected challenges, similar to air traffic controllers at airports.

Flexibility and Systems: Establishing systems and processes while remaining flexible to handle unforeseen circumstances is key.

