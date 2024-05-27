thousands-available-in-small-business-resiliency-grants

Small business grants can help businesses through tough times, which can ultimately make them more resilient. And resilient businesses often strengthen communities. There are currently many small business grant opportunities available for companies and projects throughout the U.S. Read on for a list of current options.

Alexandria Small Business Resiliency Grant

Alexandria, Virginia is offering grants of up to $7,000 through its 2024 Small Business Resiliency Grant program. To qualify, businesses must have one or more physical locations in Alexandria, employ 100 or fewer people, and have been in business prior to December 31, 2023, among other qualifications. The city will also prioritize applicants that haven’t received other federally funded City grants, as well as those in low-income census tracts. The application period opens May 28 and runs through June 18.

New Milford Façade Grant Program

New Milford, Connecticut and the Corporation for New Milford Economic Development are expanding the city’s Façade Grant Program. During previous funding rounds, only businesses located in the city’s downtown district could apply for funds. Now, the program is open to businesses throughout the city, which can apply for grants to cover various exterior improvement projects, including installing new signage, landscaping, or paint. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of $2,500. The program recently launched about a decade ago and has already supported more than 40 projects for local businesses. The Economic Development Corporation is also accepting donations from local organizations and community members to keep the program going.

Charlotte Beyond Open Small Business Grant Program

Foundation for the Carolinas recently announced the third round of its Beyond Open small business grant program. The program is open to businesses located in Charlotte, North Carolina’s Corridors of Opportunity, with a total of $5 million in funding available. Businesses that meet the program’s criteria can apply for between $10,000 and $150,000, which can be used for various upgrades like new technology or equipment, inventory, or real estate. The application period for the third funding round will run August 5 through 30.

Sault Tribe Thrive Small Business Support Hub Grant

A new minority business development agency called Sault Tribe Thrive recently opened in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The organization is also launching a new Small Business Support Hub Grant program to support local Tribe-owned businesses. The program is part of a larger effort in Michigan, which includes distributing $75 million in COVID relief funds to small businesses. The program provides training and coaching services along with grants of up to $20,000.

Ironton Economic Development Forgivable Loan

Ironton, Ohio’s economic development fund is currently offering grants to support small business capital improvement projects. Eligible businesses can apply for funds to cover a variety of improvements and growth initiatives. The city will also prioritize applications from businesses that are willing to match their received funds or create more jobs using the money. Applications are available online now through June 14.

FHLBank of Indianapolis Elevate Small Business Grants

Businesses across parts of Indiana and Michigan may be eligible for grants from FHLBank of Indianapolis. The bank’s Elevate Small Business Grants program provides grants of up to $20,000 to local businesses in an effort to support local economies and revitalize the communities they serve. FHLBank of Indianapolis has a network of more than 300 member institutions, which local businesses can work with to learn more about the application process and request funds. The program is ongoing and funds are awarded on a rolling basis.