thousands-in-additional-grant-funds-proposed-to-help-small-businesses

Small business grant programs remain one of the best ways for local communities and government agencies to support the economy. There are many ways these programs can help small businesses, from improving downtown storefronts to creating new jobs. Below, explore several programs that are currently supporting businesses and communities throughout the U.S.

Evanston Small Business Recovery Program

Evanston, Illinois’ Housing and Community Development Committee recently recommended investing more funding into a grant program for local businesses. The recommendation includes allocating $75,000 in federal funds to the Small Business Recovery Program, a grant program that supported companies that were negatively impacted by the pandemic. The program received 75 eligible applications during the initial application period, including a total of $600,000 in funds requested. Of those original applicants, 34 haven’t received grants. So the additional funds that the committee is recommending would help the city award grants to another seven to ten businesses.

Oakland County Main Street Connected Grant Program

Oakland County, Michigan’s Main Street Connected Grant Program is offering grants of $2,500 in technology and digital support that businesses can use toward various software or equipment purchases or related projects. To qualify, businesses must be located in communities where Michigan State University Federal Credit Union operates, have less than ten years in business, and be willing to provide matching funds. August 4 is the deadline to apply.

New Ulm Small Business Grant Program

New Ulm, Minnesota is preparing to launch another round of its Small Business Grant Program. But the city’s Economic Development Agency is considering some changes to the program going forward. For example, the program initially gave out five grants for $10,000 each, but this year provided 14 businesses with $7,500 grants. Officials are also considering narrowing the grant program’s focus to certain types of businesses like restaurants, retail, and childcare. These updates haven’t yet been approved, but the organization is considering the changes and will provide updates in the coming weeks.

Arizona Rural Energy for America Program Grant Writing Assistance Center

Arizona is offering a new grant writing assistance program for small businesses looking to receive funding through the federal Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). Local First Arizona is facilitating the new grant writing assistance center, which aims to help Arizona small businesses and tribal communities gain access to these federal funds. The REAP program has more than $30 million available to help rural businesses and communities install solar power systems and become more energy efficient.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Grants

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Duke Energy Foundation and Blue North to provide grants for minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses throughout the area. The Duke Energy Foundation and Blue North are each providing $25,000, and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation is facilitating the $50,000 program. Qualified businesses can request between $1,000 and $10,000 to complete various projects, from beautification to talent sourcing. To qualify, businesses must have 50 or fewer employees and be Duke Energy small business customers located in Boone, Campbell, or Kenton counties. October 1 is the deadline to apply.

SBA Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program

The U.S. Small Business Administration is providing $3 million in new funding for the Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program. This program awards funds to state agencies rather than directly to small businesses. But these agencies can then use funds to provide training, counseling, and other cybersecurity services tailored to startups and small businesses. The application period for state and territorial government agencies to apply runs from now through August 2.