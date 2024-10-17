TikTok Unveils New Performance Advertising Solutions to Help Brands Drive Business Results

TikTok introduced a suite of new performance advertising solutions aimed at helping brands achieve tangible business results. As TikTok continues to grow with over 1 billion users worldwide, these new tools focus on automation, enhanced measurement capabilities, and improved privacy technologies to support advertisers.

“TikTok is building for the future. We have been listening, learning, and innovating with our advertiser partners to continuously develop solutions that deliver performance,” says David Kaufman, Global Head of Monetization Product Solutions and Operations at TikTok. “Our goal with these new solutions is to empower brands to engage their communities on TikTok and achieve business results.”

Automated Performance Solutions

TikTok has launched several automated advertising tools to help brands maximize the platform’s power in turning discovery into action. The Smart+ Performance Automation Solution automates the ad buying process across targeting, bidding, and creative. Advertisers simply provide their assets, budget, and goals, and Smart+ optimizes their campaign using TikTok Symphony for creative selection and audience targeting. The solution drives results with objectives such as:

Smart+ Web Campaigns – Optimizes traffic and sales on advertiser websites.

– Optimizes traffic and sales on advertiser websites. Smart+ Catalog Ads – Delivers product recommendations based on user behavior and intent.

– Delivers product recommendations based on user behavior and intent. Smart+ App Campaigns – Leverages discovery to drive app installs and conversions.

– Leverages discovery to drive app installs and conversions. Smart+ Lead Generation Campaigns – Converts engaged audiences into valuable customers using TikTok’s lead gen solutions.

Brands using Smart+ have seen significant improvements in performance metrics, with results showing a 50% reduction in cost per acquisition and a 42% improvement in return on ad spend (ROAS).

Commerce and Retail Optimization

TikTok has also introduced GMV Max, a tool that automates campaign creation for TikTok Shop, optimizing audience targeting, bidding, and creative selection. GMV Max helps merchants grow their gross merchandise value (GMV) by streamlining the ad process and increasing profitability. Merchants using GMV Max have seen a 30% uplift in GMV.

Additionally, TikTok is extending its reach beyond mobile with the launch of Out of Phone: Retail, an in-store digital advertising solution. This feature allows retailers to display TikTok content in physical stores, bridging the gap between online engagement and in-store purchasing decisions.

Measurement and Privacy Technologies

TikTok is introducing new measurement tools, including Conversion Lift Studies (CLS), to help businesses of all sizes evaluate the true impact of their TikTok ads. CLS measures the relationship between ad exposure and consumer behavior, revealing that TikTok can drive a 25% conversion lift compared to users not exposed to ads on the platform.

To enhance privacy for advertisers, TikTok is integrating Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs), including clean rooms and secure multi-party computation. These advanced privacy solutions help advertisers unlock insights while protecting consumer data.