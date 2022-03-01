19 TikTok Content Ideas for Business

On the face of it, TikTok and small businesses do not seem like a match made in heaven. The popular video app is after all mostly about Gen Z users and their viral moments. Yet, for a small business owner creating a TikTok account is becoming as relevant as amplifying presence on other social media platforms.

19 Amazing Content Ideas for TikTok

If used efficiently, TikTok can help businesses reach their audience.

Here are some TikTok video ideas that can come in handy for businesses looking to post videos on this social media platform.

1. Hashtag Challenge

There are tons of hashtag challenges already circulating on TikTok. This occurs when a user challenges others to make and post a specific type of content and then tag them using a dedicated hashtag.

A lot of current challenges have to do with dance routines or lip-syncing. Brands can participate in existing challenges or create their own branded hashtag. The whole point of leveraging videos based on trending hashtags is to raise brand awareness. That’s why focusing on brand hashtag is a good idea for businesses.

2. How-to Videos

Saru Saadeh, Founder & CEO of marketing technology company Iron Roots said in a phone interview with Small Business Trends, “A lot of brands offer tutorials or how-to’s that are related to what they offer in some way. This provides value upfront and keeps users engaged.”

For example, a company that sells fabric or craft supplies could create a visual DIY using their products. Or a food company could showcase a recipe.

3. Song Parodies

Music-centric videos are popular on TikTok. You can make videos that are purely for entertainment. Or you might change the words to make them relevant to your brand.

4. Team Introductions

Saadeh says, “We’ve worked with a client on a series of ‘day in the life of’ content. They simply went around to different people from the team and showed what they did during the day-to-day small business operations. It really brings the company to a human level.”

5. Product Demonstrations

Show customers how your product works. For example, a company that sells furniture could demonstrate how easy it is to put together. Or a gaming company could show their product in action.

6. Case Studies

Saadeh explains, “Say you’re a service-based business like a marketing firm. You can say ‘here’s what we’ve done for the company’ and offer a case study style success story.”

7. Before and After Videos

This type of video would showcase a transformation based on your product or service. For example, a makeup company could showcase a quick makeover using its products.

8. Process Videos

Saadeh suggests, “Show the process of what goes on behind the scenes. What does your company do to produce the great products or services you offer?”.

9. Calming TikTok Videos

TikTok videos don’t all have to be funny or ironic. Some people like to watch relaxing scenes to slow down a bit.

For example, an artist could show a close-up of them mixing colors or up-close shots of their brush on canvas.

10. Unique Stories

TikTok is the perfect place for you to share any quick facts or stories that set your brand apart.

Saadeh adds, “It can even be as simple as saying ‘here’s the office dog’ or ‘here’s the team doing highway cleanup’ to show your commitment to your community. What it comes down to is simply telling micro-stories.”

11. Create Your Own Challenge

For maximum brand awareness, consider creating your own challenge. To do this, you need to think creatively and come up with TikTok content ideas that have the potential to draw your audience’s attention.

12. Celebrate Special Occasions

A simple way to increase your chances of going viral is to target special occasions and holidays. If you’re into selling pet food, for example, occasions such as national dog day will be perfect to post animal videos and connect with TikTok users. Similarly, an organic food business owner may benefit from leveraging the national avocado day.

13. Personal Videos

TikTok is a fun platform where you can showcase your personality to create a deeper bond with the audience. Consider getting your team to also post funny stories that can highlight the human side of your brand. Some TikTok video ideas to highlight your personal side may include “a regular day in an employee’s life” or “watch what happens on the weekend.”

14. Short Video Clips

Unlike most social media platforms users, TikTokers prefer short content. So if you want them to watch videos, you need to create short clips no longer than 20 seconds.

15. Dance Videos

Dance videos have contributed to TikTok’s immense popularity. You can post your own dance videos to bring a bit of levity in your content and to gain more followers.

16. Educational Videos

This may sound surprising, but TikTok is also a great platform to post educational content. Of course, your live videos cannot be too long or the audience will lose interest. But you can consider posting a series of educational videos to share tips and hacks.

17. Answer Questions

If you have knowledge and useful information, users will tune in for your valuable content. You can use the platform to answer some commonly asked questions related to your business. This is a great way to showcase your knowledge.

18. Makeup Tutorials

With influencers flocking to TikTok, the platform has become quite popular with users interested in lifestyle content. You can create live videos on makeup tutorials focusing on a range of topics.

19. Cooking Videos

Pretty much like makeup tutorials, cooking videos are gaining a lot of popularity on TikTok. Simple tricks and tips are especially popular with the users.

Create Videos on Trending Topics

If you want to create viral video content, you need to keep an eye out for trending topics. If a topic is gaining traction, it’s a good idea to capitalize on it and produce content because it is one of the many ways how to get paid on TikTok. That’s because it can improve your chances of getting your audience’s attention.

Work With Influencers and Gain Even More TikTok Content Ideas

Popular TikTok influencers use creative ways to produce content. By collaborating with them, you can explore content ideas for future videos.

Another benefit of joining forces with influencers is to gain an access to their network. This can help you boost your reach and entice audience with engaging videos.