New Report: TikTok Supports 28 Million Jobs Across 7.5 Million US Businesses

A new report from Oxford Economics reveals that TikTok has become a key driver of employment in the United States, with 7.5 million businesses on the platform supporting more than 28 million workers. The study, published today, highlights TikTok’s role in job creation and economic opportunity, particularly for small and mid-sized businesses.

4.7 Million Jobs Directly Benefit from TikTok

The Oxford Economics report estimates that 4.7 million jobs in the U.S. benefit directly from using TikTok. This includes:

Over 3.1 million workers who use TikTok in their jobs by creating content for the platform or managing accounts.

More than 1.6 million workers who benefit indirectly, such as sales teams generating leads, marketing teams engaging customers, and product teams analyzing user feedback.

Businesses Scaling with TikTok

The study found that 74% of businesses on TikTok reported the platform helped them scale their operations, a trend observed across both small and large enterprises. TikTok’s unique format enables businesses to create authentic and engaging content, expanding their reach and driving revenue growth.

“Tiktok’s impact on the US economy continues to expand, with millions of small and mid-sized businesses using the platform to reach new customers, increase engagement, and create jobs,” said Blake Chandlee, President of Global Business Solutions at TikTok. “The latest Oxford Economics report underscores this growing influence, estimating that 28 million people are employed by businesses that leverage TikTok’s features. The platform isn’t just a tool for brand awareness—it’s a catalyst for real economic opportunity, fueling job growth and innovation across the country.”

Laurence Wilse-Samson, Lead Economist at Oxford Economics, added, “The survey findings and an analysis of TikTok’s business account data suggest that millions of people in US businesses are either directly using the app as part of their jobs or benefit from the leads and opportunities it creates.”

Building on Previous Research

This latest report builds on Oxford Economics’ 2024 study, which focused on small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) using TikTok. That earlier analysis estimated that SMBs contributed $24 billion to the U.S. GDP and supported 224,000 jobs across the supply chain. Unlike the previous study, this new report considers businesses of all sizes, leading to a significantly higher estimate of total jobs impacted by TikTok.

The research was based on a 1,000-respondent survey conducted from December 2024 to January 2025, which included businesses from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. To participate, businesses were required to have a TikTok account for business use. The findings also incorporate TikTok’s proprietary business account data and U.S. Census Bureau business population estimates.

Real Business Success Stories

Small business owners credit TikTok with transforming their operations and enabling them to grow.

“We started in September 2016 with nothing but a small food stand in a local flea market—just me, my husband, and two employees,” said Vanessa Barreat, owner of La Vecindad in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Today, we have 60 employees, two locations, and a thriving community of customers who found us through TikTok. Dozens of families now rely on La Vecindad, and we can even send our children to college—something we once only dreamed of.”

The platform’s impact spans various industries, including retail.

“TikTok was one of the major factors that helped us triple our business,” said Alex Bellman, chief operating officer of Bellman Jewelers in Manchester, New Hampshire. “Because of TikTok, we had to hire eight new employees and are now opening a second location in Boston. Without this platform, we’d have to spend tens of thousands of dollars just to try to compete with larger brands. It’s helped level the playing field for small businesses like ours.”

Beyond Business Accounts

The report notes that TikTok’s economic impact extends beyond businesses that have official accounts. Many independent creators, entrepreneurs, and personal brands use the platform to generate income, build careers, and support their professional endeavors.