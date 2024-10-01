TikTok Introduces Flip Stories, Adding a New Layer of Surprise to Storytelling

TikTok is expanding its creative toolbox for creators with the introduction of Flip Stories, a new feature that allows creators to add a second side to their stories, unlocked with a simple flip.

Flip Stories gives creators a unique way to enhance engagement with their followers by adding an element of surprise, whether through before-and-after reveals, sneak peeks, or exclusive content drops.

How Flip Stories Work

To create a Flip Story, creators can tap the “+” button to access the Create page and toggle to the Story mode, or simply select the “+” button on their Profile photo. From there, they can upload two sides to their story.

Flip Stories support image uploads from either the Create page or directly from a device’s gallery.

Viewers can uncover the hidden side of a Flip Story by pressing the “Hold to Flip” button. The hidden content will reveal itself for a few seconds, giving creators an opportunity to share more with their audience.

Creators will also be able to see a separate list of viewers who unlocked the second side of their Flip Story. Like all content on TikTok, Flip Stories will go through the platform’s standard moderation process.

New Formats for Storytelling

With the introduction of Flip Stories, TikTok is providing creators, artists, and brands with more tools to enhance self-expression and storytelling.

Flip Stories offer a dynamic new way for users to engage with their audience, bringing a fresh twist to the ever-evolving landscape of TikTok content creation.