TikTok Launches Security Checkup Tool to Enhance User Safety

TikTok has introduced Security Checkup, a new feature designed to give users a streamlined and centralized way to manage their account security settings. Announced by Kim Albarella, Head of TikTok Global Security, the tool provides a comprehensive dashboard that helps users take control of their account security with ease and confidence.

According to the announcement, “Security Checkup, a powerful new tool that provides an all-in-one security dashboard to easily review and update account security settings.” The dashboard offers a step-by-step guide through several security features, aiming to simplify the process of safeguarding accounts.

Simplified Access and Control

Users can access the Security Checkup tool from their TikTok profile by selecting ‘Settings and privacy’ and then tapping ‘Security & permissions.’ Once inside the dashboard, they are presented with options to enhance various aspects of account security.

Key features include the ability to link both a phone number and email address, providing a backup login method. The tool also encourages users to enable 2-Step Verification for additional protection when logging in from unfamiliar devices.

Real-Time Monitoring and Alerts

TikTok’s new tool also supports device monitoring. Users are encouraged to “regularly check which devices are logged into your account and remove any that are unrecognized or no longer in use.”

Additionally, TikTok proactively detects unusual account behavior and flags it in the ‘Security & permissions’ settings. This allows users to spot suspicious activity quickly and take appropriate action.

Modern Authentication Options

The Security Checkup tool includes support for device-based authentication methods. Users now have the option to go password-free by using technologies like Face ID or Touch Unlock. According to the company, this provides “a secure and seamless sign-in” experience.