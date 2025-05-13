TikTok Commits $1 Million in Ad Credits to Support U.S. Small Businesses

TikTok is launching a nationwide initiative in honor of Small Business Month, pledging $1 million in advertising credits to support small businesses across the United States. The platform, home to more than 170 million U.S. users, says over 7.5 million businesses are currently using TikTok to grow their reach and engage new audiences.

According to the company, 74% of businesses on TikTok say the platform has helped them scale—whether by hiring more staff or expanding market reach. The new programs are aimed at accelerating that momentum through financial support, education, and mentorship.

Key Initiatives for Small Business Month

As part of its celebration of Small Business Month, TikTok is rolling out several initiatives to empower entrepreneurs:

$1 Million Ad Credit Giveaway : U.S.-based small businesses will have the opportunity to win advertising credits to help them grow on the platform.

: U.S.-based small businesses will have the opportunity to win advertising credits to help them grow on the platform. Small Biz Fest TikTok Academy Webinars : Beginning May 15, TikTok will host a weekly webinar series that offers expert advice and strategies for creating successful ad campaigns.

: Beginning May 15, TikTok will host a weekly webinar series that offers expert advice and strategies for creating successful ad campaigns. “100 Ways to Grow on TikTok” Video Podcast Series : This content series will share stories and insights from entrepreneurs using TikTok to build their brands.

: This content series will share stories and insights from entrepreneurs using TikTok to build their brands. Small Biz Fest Roadshows: These in-person events in Los Angeles, New York City, and Austin will help small business owners optimize their TikTok presence.

Entrepreneurs can access the campaign’s full offerings—including event registration and content—by visiting tiktoksmallbizfest.com.

Spotlighting Small Business Success

TikTok is using the campaign to highlight small business success stories that have gained momentum through the platform. Among them are:

Cocoa Asante (@cocoaasante): Founder Ella Livingston scaled her luxury chocolate brand globally after a viral review by creator Keith Lee.

(@cocoaasante): Founder Ella Livingston scaled her luxury chocolate brand globally after a viral review by creator Keith Lee. Coastal Caviar (@shopcoastalcaviar): Kelly Bozigian launched her handmade charm necklace business and reached $1 million in revenue within six months.

Growth Through TikTok Shop

TikTok Shop continues to serve as a growth engine for small businesses. The platform cites multiple success stories:

BossUp Cosmetics (@bossupcosmetics): Founder Aaliyah Arnold saw her business grow by 500% after launching a color-changing lip oil through TikTok Shop. She sold over 500,000 units and purchased her first home at age 20.*

(@bossupcosmetics): Founder Aaliyah Arnold saw her business grow by 500% after launching a color-changing lip oil through TikTok Shop. She sold over 500,000 units and purchased her first home at age 20.* Final Boss Sour (@finalbosssour): The brand’s viral taste test videos and strong creator engagement led to consistent sell-outs and a dedicated following.

From beauty products to unique snacks, TikTok Shop enables small businesses to turn casual viewers into loyal customers. During Small Business Month, users can explore standout small business products via a dedicated in-app banner and the Small Biz Fest tab from May 27–29.

Additionally, TikTok will spotlight small businesses at state capitols in New York and Texas, where entrepreneurs will have the chance to meet with policymakers and discuss the platform’s economic impact on local businesses.