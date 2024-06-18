tiktok-unveils-symphony-digital-avatars-and-ai-dubbing

TikTok has launched Symphony Digital Avatars, AI Dubbing for global translations, and Symphony Collective at TikTok World 2024. These new tools look to help creators and brands produce content that stands out on TikTok. Symphony’s suite of AI-powered solutions blends human imagination with AI efficiency, making content development and creativity more scalable on the platform.

Businesses of all sizes, creators, and agencies can use Symphony to boost their content on TikTok. Research shows that creating TikTok-specific ads increases purchase intent by 37% and brand favorability by 38%. Additionally, 79% of TikTok users prefer brands that understand how to create content for the platform.

Andy Yang, Head of Creative Product at TikTok, said, “At TikTok, we aim to empower creators and propel their creativity to a global audience with the power of generative AI. Symphony Digital Avatars unlock a new avenue for creators to scale their opportunities with brands globally. We aim to fuel the creator economy by investing in creative solutions that spark joy, imagination, and action.”

Symphony Digital Avatars bring a new way for creators and brands to engage audiences with AI-generated avatars of real people. These avatars can help scale creative strategies on TikTok, providing a personalized, human touch. With 58% of TikTok users more likely to trust brands they learn about from TikTok creators, avatars offer a way to globalize branded content with diverse gestures, expressions, nationalities, ages, and languages.

Two types of Digital Avatars are introduced:

Stock Avatars: Pre-built avatars created using paid actors licensed for commercial use. They allow businesses to add a human touch to their content with accessible global creators from various backgrounds, nationalities, and over 30 languages. Custom Avatars: These avatars represent a creator or brand spokesperson with multi-language abilities. Creators can use their own likeness to create multi-lingual avatars, expanding their global reach and brand collaborations. Brands can build Custom Avatars with their brand IP, spokesperson, or a partnered creator, enabling easy collaboration with creators worldwide to localize their global campaigns.

Symphony AI Dubbing, part of the AI creative suite, helps brands scale their creative campaigns by breaking down language barriers. This global translation tool allows creators and brands to translate their content into over 10 languages and dialects. AI Dubbing automatically detects the original language in a video, transcribes, translates, and produces a dubbed video in the selected languages, making the message more inclusive and impactful.

To foster industry feedback and responsible AI use in creative marketing, TikTok has launched the Symphony Collective: Industry Advisory Board. This board includes content creators and thought leaders from companies like Mondelez, American Eagle, Wendy’s, the NBA, and agencies such as OMD, Tinuiti, and VaynerMedia. Creators like Drea Okeke, David Ma, Michelle Gonzales, and O’Neil Thomas will also provide critical feedback on TikTok’s AI marketing solutions and discuss the industry at large.