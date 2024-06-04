TikTok World 2024: New Ad Solutions for Small Businesses

At the 4th annual TikTok World product summit, TikTok announced new business solutions for brands. These solutions include Creative AI tools, performance automation, and enhancements to branding placements. The focus is on helping brands engage with their audience in creative ways.

TikTok’s new ad solutions offer small business owners innovative tools to engage with their audience. From Creative AI tools to performance automation, these solutions help brands create impactful content. As TikTok continues to evolve, it remains a vital platform for brands looking to connect with a global audience.

TikTok has over 1 billion users who enjoy diverse content. For advertisers, this platform is a goldmine. Brands can connect with their audience through unique and engaging content. Sofia Hernandez, Global Head of Business Marketing at TikTok, said, “TikTok offers brands an opportunity to be innovative storytellers.”

New Creative Tools: TikTok One and Symphony

Two new tools, TikTok One and Symphony, aim to simplify content creation. TikTok One is a central hub for marketers. It offers access to creators, production partners, and insights. Brands can now easily manage campaigns and connect with nearly 2 million creators.

Symphony, the new Creative AI suite, enhances productivity. It blends human creativity with AI efficiency. This tool helps in writing scripts, producing videos, and optimizing content. Symphony makes it easier for brands to create impactful content at scale.

Research shows that TikTok-first ads boost purchase intent by 37% and brand favorability by 38%. Additionally, 79% of users prefer brands that understand how to create platform-specific content. These tools are designed to help brands achieve these metrics.

Performance and Measurement Solutions

TikTok users are active consumers. A significant number have made purchases directly on the platform or after seeing an ad. To help brands capitalize on this, TikTok introduced performance automation and measurement solutions.

This tool uses AI to maximize business outcomes. Advertisers input assets, budgets, and goals. The AI then selects the best creative assets and targets the right audience. This ensures that the ad reaches the right customer at the right time.

This solution optimizes bidding, budgeting, ad management, and creativity for TikTok Shop products. It considers costs like affiliate payouts and platform fees to maximize return on investment.

This tool measures campaign performance across the entire decision journey. It combines Brand Lift Studies and Conversion Lift Studies, giving businesses a comprehensive view of their campaign’s impact.

TikTok is enhancing its branding solutions with interactive features. Interactive Add-Ons for TopView allow advertisers to add pop-out elements and countdown stickers. This boosts engagement and interaction.

Duet with Branded Mission lets brands invite creators to duet with their videos. This feature increases engagement and participation from the audience.

TikTok has introduced a Media Buying Certification program. This global certification helps digital marketers showcase their TikTok advertising skills. It strengthens the network of trusted TikTok partners for advertisers.

TikTok is committed to supporting businesses of all sizes. With 7 million businesses already using the platform, TikTok continues to provide effective solutions for growth and engagement.